"Had ambition to get to know him" - Olivia Dunne opens up on dealing with boyfriend Paul Skenes' initial shy nature

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about her initial curiosity about boyfriend Paul Skenes because the MLB player came across as a shy person during their first conversation. Dunne and Skenes met each other for the first time on Louisiana University's campus.

While Dunne joined the Tigers' gymnastics team in 2019, Skenes commenced his journey with the baseball program in 2023 after having played the previous two sessions for the Air Force. The gymnast had already amassed a huge following on social media when Skenes joined the purple and gold squad but the pitcher was unaware of this as he refrained from using any apps to avoid distractions.

Although Olivia Dunne spotted the baseball player in the dugout during a game and instantly followed him, they only met through their common friends who happened to be dating each other at the time. The gymnast's curiosity about Skenes grew at the concert and she was determined to get to know him.

The couple recently reflected on their initial conversation in an interview, stating:

“He was shy."

“Kind of reserved," Skenes added.

“Reserved, yes,” Dunne replied. “But I had ambition to get to know him.”

Paul initiated the conversation between the two by asking for an ice cream date. The two LSU athletes hit it off right away and the gymnast was later seen finding ways to meet the baseball player, including scheduling unneeded hair appointments.

Olivia Dunne turns up the glamour during the GQ photoshoot along with her boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes pose for GQ's photoshoot. (Images by Getty and Instagram @livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne recently made waves along with her boyfriend Paul Skenes as they both posed for GQ's photoshoot. The couple was seen opting for multiple looks. In one of the looks, the LSU Gymnastics star is seen wearing a pleated-white skirt with a red sweatshirt around her neck with chic black heels, whereas Skenes is spotted in a full red tracksuit, which he paired with a white t-shirt and shoes.

In another look, where Dunne is donning a hot-red track pant, which she complemented with a white sweater. For the same look, Skenes is seen wearing a black overall look with a Pirates' shirt underneath. The GQ shared the pictures on social media with an excerpt from the interview.

“'Whenever we come back to Louisiana, it’s like the first time we met,' Livvy says'" read the caption.

For the third look, Olivia Dunne is sporting her LSU leotard while Skenes is donning a classic blue suit, which received a hilarious take from the gymnast's sister Julz.

