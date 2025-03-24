Paul Skenes reacts to girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s sneaky prank call in the most unexpected way

All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes had a lighthearted and humorous interaction with his girlfriend, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne, after she prank-called him.

Last week, Dunne shared a clip on her TikTok account of the event.

“Prank calling my BF,” she captioned the post.

In the clip, Dunne sat indoors, wearing a black sleeveless top and dark gray sweatpants. She had a laptop in front of her, playing a video of a man.

She video-called Skenes while focusing the camera on the laptop screen. When Skenes picked up, he seemed to have quickly figured out it was a prank. He then casually continued eating his food.

In response to Dunne’s prank, Skenes playfully turned the joke back on her by showing the same clip she had used, causing the gymnast to burst into laughter.

Olivia Dunne is recovering from a knee injury and hopes to return to competition soon for her final year of NCAA eligibility with the Tigers. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is set to enter his second MLB season after a spectacular debut year with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates her LSU’s SEC title victory

On Sunday, Olivia Dunne shared several glimpses of the LSU Tigers’ celebration after winning the SEC championship.

Here is the post:

The snapshots featured Dunne and her teammates dancing, posing and celebrating with the SEC championship trophy. One image showed the entire team holding the trophy high, cheering in excitement. Some pictures captured Dunne lying in the fallen confetti, striking celebratory poses.

While she continues recovering from a knee injury in hopes of rejoining her team this season, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is preparing to start on Opening Day this Thursday.

Discussing his mindset heading into the 2025 season, Skenes said:

“I think we owe something to the city. We owe a lot to the city. It’s our job to go out and win for the city because this is bigger than all of us.

"We’ve got a legacy here, got to keep it going. They left the jersey in a better spot than they found it. That’s what I’m trying to do, and what we’re all trying to do.”

Skenes is set to take the mound for the Pirates in their Opening Day showdown against Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park.

