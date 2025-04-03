Olivia Dunne's sister Julz offers a hilarious take on sister and boyfriend Paul Skenes' mismatched outfits in latest photo op

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz recently shared her hilarious take on her sister and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, as they turned heads in their new photoshoot. The couple started dating after meeting each other through their mutual friends on the LSU campus.

In their latest photoshoot, the Pirates pitcher, Skenes, and the Tigers' gymnast posed in multiple outfits. In one of these looks, the gymnast was seen wearing a hot-red track pant paired with a white sweater while Skenes opted for a suit with a Pirates' shirt underneath. In another look, where the gymnast is seen wearing a pleated-white skirt with a red sweatshirt around her neck, Skenes is spotted in a full red tracksuit.

GQ shared the pictures on social media with an excerpt from the interview in which the gymnast expressed the feeling of meeting her beau every time they return to Louisiana.

“'Whenever we come back to Louisiana, it’s like the first time we met,' Livvy says'" read the caption.

It was the third look from the carousel that garnered Julz's funny take. In this picture, while Skenes is seen wearing a formal blue suit paired with a holy cross offering a dapper look, Dunne is spotted in her LSU leotard, giving mismatched vibes. Sharing their picture on her Instagram story, Julz offered her witty approach, suggesting their look was an outcome of not coordinating with each other beforehand.

"When no one texts 'What are we wearing' in the gc," Julz wrote.

Screenshot of Julz Dunne's Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU's SEC title victory along with her teammates

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently shared a few glimpses of her celebration with her LSU teammates after their SEC victory. The program secured its sixth SEC Championship title at the SEC Gymnastics Championships at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 22.

In the post shared by the LSU gymnast and social media star, Dunne was seen holding the massive trophy. The gymnasts were also seen grooving to music and continuing their celebration during their travel. Dunne also celebrated the victory with six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman who stepped into the role of commentator at the collegiate events. Sharing the photos, Dunne wrote:

The Tigers lifted their sixth trophy after defeating Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn Universities.

