Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne gives sneak peek into her 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has shared glimpses from her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot. This marks her third consecutive feature in the SI Swimsuit issue, having previously appeared in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

While Skenes is preparing to start on Opening Day for the Pirates on Thursday, Dunne is sidelined with a knee injury during her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers.

On Tuesday, Dunne shared behind-the-scenes moments from her photoshoot on her Instagram Stories, including one captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cheers to year 3 @si_swimsuit @wattsupphoto"

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne, along with the Sports Illustrated team, traveled to a stunning beachside location in Bermuda for this year’s photoshoot. Her previous SI Swimsuit shoots were held in Puerto Rico and Portugal.

Ad

Trending

For this edition, Dunne wore a striking zebra-print one-piece swimsuit while posing in Bermuda’s crystal-clear waters. She also sported a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit featuring leather and gold straps.

Recently, Dunne celebrated her team's (the LSU Tigers) SEC championship victory. It was the sixth title in the Tigers' history. They won it with a stellar 198.200 score, running ahead of No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, who had a 197.925 score.

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared her candid feelings for her SI swimsuit issue debut

After making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2023, Olivia Dunne shared her candid thoughts on the milestone.

Ad

“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” Dunne said (via swimsuit.si.com).

“You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”

Ad

Dunne is one of the highest-paid and most popular NCAA athletes, boasting a massive social media following of 5.3 million on Instagram and eight million on TikTok.

While she celebrates a major achievement with her third SI Swimsuit feature, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, continues to establish himself as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers. According to MLB.com’s rankings by Andrew Simon, Skenes is ranked No. 2, just behind 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback