Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully calls out LSU teammate KJ Johnson during team bus ride

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is a recognized internet personality and gymnast with the LSU Tigers. She joined the gymnastics program at LSU in 2020 alongside pursuing her undergraduate degree. While she graduated last year, Dunne is currently competing with the Tigers in her fifth and final year of the gymnastics program.

The No. 2 seeded LSU Tigers travelled to Alabama on Friday ahead of the SEC championship in Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Dunne shared a hilarious TikTok video from the team bus in which she playfully called out her LSU teammate, KJ Johnson.

Take a look at the video here:

"You can't escape me @kj johnson."

The Tigers successfully defended their conference championship title by scoring 198.200 overall which was enough to defeat Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Auburn. This was LSU's second SEC championship in two years and now they will be heading to the NCAA Regionals which begins from April 2.

Olivia Dunne hasn't participated in any of the Tigers' meets since the regular season loss against Arkansas on Jan 24 due to an injury on her left knee. Prior to the meet, she had featured in the quad event for which Paul Skenes travelled to Oklahoma City to cheer for Dunne.

The power couple have been in a relationship since 2022, when Paul transferred to LSU from Air Force Academy. Skenes was impressive as a college athlete and has transitioned well to the big leagues. He won NL ROY last year and finished the regular season with a dominant 11-3 record in 23 starts with the Pirates.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared delightful highlights from SEC championship celebrations

Olivia Dunne shared an Instagram post on Sunday which captured the highlights from LSU's triumphant night in the SEC championship meet. The caption on the post read:

"Ring SECured💍😼 #SECchamps #ringszn"

While LSU won the NCAA championships last year, it will be interesting to see whether they can defend their crown in the current campaign.

