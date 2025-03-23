Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message post-LSU's SEC championship win, shares moments from epic celebration night with teammates

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is in her final year with the LSU Tigers gymnastics program. She joined the university in 2020, and besides competing on the mat and balance beam, she pursued an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies.

While Olivia graduated in Dec 2024, she continued training with the Tigers gymnastics team as they looked to defend their 2024 NCAA title. The first step towards the title defense was complete on Saturday as LSU won the SEC championship for a second time in two years.

Olivia Dunne was quick to celebrate the victory with her teammates and shared many images and short videos on social media from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The celebratory captions on the pictures were as follows:

"Purple reign 4ever."

"SEC Champs baby!"

"Tigz too lit."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Some more screenshots from the Instagram story

LSU was up against the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Mizzou in the SEC championships. After four rotations they compiled a total of 198.200 in four disciplines, which was enough to claim the title for a second year running.

While Dunne didn't play any part in the championship due to an injury on her left leg, she celebrated with fullproof excitement alongside her teammates and the Tigers fans who traveled to Alabama for the conference championships.

Now, LSU will head for the NCAA Regionals, which commence on April 2, with hosts of the event set to be Utah, Washington, Alabama and Penn State. While Livvy enjoyed the triumphant night in Alabama, her boyfriend and pitching ace, Paul Skenes, is in Florida for spring training, with the 2025 MLB season opening day scheduled for March 27.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend celebrated LSU's conference victory mimicking some baseball antics

Olivia Dunne celebrated the victory with her teammate Aleah Finnegan, who proceeded to mimic Paul Skenes' pitching action as Dunne swung her hands like a batter. Instead of a baseball, Finnegan threw yellow and purple confetti at Dunne.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Like Dunne, Skenes too graduated from LSU in 2023. He led the Tigers to a NCAA title in 2023 and also won the College World Series MVP. Paul made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2024 and won the NL ROY award.

