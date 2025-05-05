Olivia Dunne reveals why Paul Skenes wasn't at Kentucky Derby with her

Generally, Olivia Dunne has her boyfriend Paul Skenes alongside her at most events. But since the MLB regular season is in full swing, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace couldn't make himself available for the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This left Dunne to fly solo at the event.

On Sunday, Dunne posted glimpses from the events on Friday's Kentucky Oaks and Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

In the post, she was accompanied by her sister Julz Dunne, wearing a lookalike pink dress. On Saturday, Dunne was joined by fellow SI models Alix Earle and Gabriela Moura.

"riders up!🗣️🐎" Dunne wrote in caption.

In the comment section of her post recapping her derby day, one fan asked:

“Where’s Paul Skenes?”

The comment gained traction with over 120 likes, as fans speculated about the absence of the MLB rising star.

Dunne replied:

“Couldn’t get off work.”

Olivia Dunne's reaction

Skenes' absence might have to do with the fact that the Pirates were playing against the Chicago Cubs last week, and the reigning NL Rookie of the Year started one of those games.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads with fashionable outfit

Kentucky Derby 151 - Source: Getty

For Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby, Olivia Dunne wore a cream satin mini dress adorned with large black polka dots. The dress featured spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. The black tulle was draped across her shoulders.

True to Derby tradition, Dunne topped off the look with a wide-brimmed white hat featuring black accents, including a ribbon and feather detail.

Dunne also carried a small white quilted clutch and wore a few delicate bracelets and rings. Her makeup was classic and natural, and her hair was tucked neatly under the hat.

During an interview, Dunne revealed what impresses her the most about Paul Skenes. She said:

“My favorite thing about Paul is—this is kind of cliché—but his personality. His dry sense of humor. I feel like we are so opposite that it just works. He’s actually very silly, believe it or not. He’s not in interviews—he doesn’t really enjoy interviews—but when we’re together, we have the best time."

Olivia Dunne will likely get back to PNC Park in time for Paul Skenes' next start which could likely come against the Atlanta Braves.

