Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction as Sydney Thomas steals spotlight at Bet Gala in desert rose gown

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacted to a post by viral ring girl Sydney Thomas. Thomas rose to fame in November 2024 following her appearance at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. On Monday, she attended the Barstool Sports Bet Gala event held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Thomas shared several photos from the event on social media, thanking the organizers in the caption:

“Thank you for having me @barstoolsports @draftkings #BetGala”

In the pictures, she can be seen posing on the red carpet in front of a DraftKings Sportsbook backdrop, wearing a stunning light pink gown and carrying a white purse.

The post attracted numerous reactions, including one from Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who commented:

“Stunning”

Olivia Dunne's comment (Credits: Instagram@iamsydneythomas)

Olivia Dunne, a former member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team, announced her retirement from gymnastics last month. Beyond sports, she has also become a prominent social media influencer, amassing 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

Since rising to online fame, Sydney Thomas has also garnered 886K followers. Both Thomas and Dunne are quite active on social media. The LSU graduate recently commented on another post by Thomas, where the ring girl celebrated her college graduation.

Dunne reacted to the achievement by writing:

“Beauty queen! Congratulations”

Olivia Dunne's comment (Credits: Instagram/@iamsydneythomas)

The images posted by Thomas featured her celebrating with friends at the University of Alabama. Some showed her drinking champagne, while others captured moments from the graduation ceremony.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared glimpses from her time at 2025 Kentucky Derby

Olivia Dunne attended the 2025 Kentucky Derby and also delivered the ceremonial “Riders Up” call at the Kentucky Oaks. She shared several images from the event on her Instagram, captioned:

“riders up!🗣️🐎”

At the event, Dunne wore a short white dress with large black polka dots. She completed her look with a white hat adorned with a black ribbon and carried a small white purse.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been performing well for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2025 MLB season. So far, he has made eight starts, posting a 3–4 record with a 2.77 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP across 48.2 innings pitched.

