  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction as Sydney Thomas steals spotlight at Bet Gala in desert rose gown

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction as Sydney Thomas steals spotlight at Bet Gala in desert rose gown

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified May 09, 2025 04:17 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction as Sydney Thomas steals spotlight at Bet Gala in desert rose gown (Credits Instagram@livvydunne)

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacted to a post by viral ring girl Sydney Thomas. Thomas rose to fame in November 2024 following her appearance at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. On Monday, she attended the Barstool Sports Bet Gala event held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Thomas shared several photos from the event on social media, thanking the organizers in the caption:

“Thank you for having me @barstoolsports @draftkings #BetGala”
In the pictures, she can be seen posing on the red carpet in front of a DraftKings Sportsbook backdrop, wearing a stunning light pink gown and carrying a white purse.

The post attracted numerous reactions, including one from Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who commented:

“Stunning”
Olivia Dunne&#039;s comment (Credits: Instagram@iamsydneythomas)
Olivia Dunne's comment (Credits: Instagram@iamsydneythomas)

Olivia Dunne, a former member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team, announced her retirement from gymnastics last month. Beyond sports, she has also become a prominent social media influencer, amassing 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

Since rising to online fame, Sydney Thomas has also garnered 886K followers. Both Thomas and Dunne are quite active on social media. The LSU graduate recently commented on another post by Thomas, where the ring girl celebrated her college graduation.

Dunne reacted to the achievement by writing:

“Beauty queen! Congratulations”
Olivia Dunne&#039;s comment (Credits: Instagram/@iamsydneythomas)
Olivia Dunne's comment (Credits: Instagram/@iamsydneythomas)

The images posted by Thomas featured her celebrating with friends at the University of Alabama. Some showed her drinking champagne, while others captured moments from the graduation ceremony.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared glimpses from her time at 2025 Kentucky Derby

Olivia Dunne attended the 2025 Kentucky Derby and also delivered the ceremonial “Riders Up” call at the Kentucky Oaks. She shared several images from the event on her Instagram, captioned:

“riders up!🗣️🐎”
At the event, Dunne wore a short white dress with large black polka dots. She completed her look with a white hat adorned with a black ribbon and carried a small white purse.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been performing well for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2025 MLB season. So far, he has made eight starts, posting a 3–4 record with a 2.77 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP across 48.2 innings pitched.

Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

