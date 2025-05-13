Gracing the SI Swimsuit Issue cover, Jordan Chiles rocks brown swimwear look

American gymnast Jordan Chiles rocked a brown swimsuit as she was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This marks Chiles' debut with the magazine, as she was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Florida. She will be joining other famous public figures such as Salma Hayek, Lauren Chan, and Olivia Dunne as the cover models for the 2025 issue.

Chiles has had an accomplished gymnastics career, and made her breakthrough in 2021 when she won the Winter Cup and finished third in the all-around at the U.S Olympic Trials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. She would go on to win a silver medal in the team event in Tokyo, and would cement herself as one of the most exciting talents in the nation. She also completes on the collegiate level with the UCLA Bruins.

Chiles and SI Swimsuit shared the gymnast's feature on the cover on Instagram, and wrote:

"She doesn’t just stick the landing—she defines it. @jordanchiles's why is written in every comeback, every leap, every time she shows up for herself and her team. Resilience is her trademark, and it’s why she stands as a symbol of strength—not just physical, but emotional. Jordan is showing us all that perseverance and joy can coexist in powerful ways.” - MJ Day, Editor-In-Chief "

Jordan Chiles recently competed at the NCAA Gymnastics Championship for the UCLA Bruins, where the program finished as national runner-up behind Oklahoma.

Jordan Chiles: SI Swimsuit shoot is a 'dream come true'

Chiles at the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs - Source: Getty

American gymnast Jordan Chiles shared that featuring on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine was a 'dream come true' for her. Chiles made her debut on the magazine as one of the cover models, and relished the opportunity to do so.

In an interview with SI Swimsuit, she said:

“The biggest thing I want people to take away [from the photo shoot] is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that. It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can, so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me.”

Jordan Chiles would also go on to discuss the misconceptions that gymnastics face, and would mention how physically draining the sport is.

