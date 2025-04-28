Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of her appearance at latest MLB game after retiring from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne continues to mesmerize the masses even after quitting the trampoline. The former LSU gymnast was recently spotted at another MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers, which the Pirates unfortunately lost by 2-9.

However, Dunne put up some attractive photos of herself as well as the venue, where the game was being played, on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption,

"7th inning stretch!"

A few weeks ago, Dunne retired from gymnastics after the LSU Tigers failed to make it to the final four of the NCAA Championships. The gymnast uploaded a long, thoughtful video on her Instagram, where she mentioned,

“Time flies when you're having fun. Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point where time seems to slip away from you and that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. The highs, the lows, making the USA national team and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward.”

Olivia Dunne achieved several titles as an LSU gymnast and even led her team to a historic NCAA Championships in 2024.

Olivia Dunne compares gymnastics with baseball

Olivia Dunne on the comparison between gymnastics and baseball [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne is one of the most high-profile gymnasts who didn't take the conventional route to gain popularity in the sport in the USA. The 22-year-old former gymnast opened up to GQ about the comparison between gymnastics and baseball and why she doesn't want the sport to be limited to just going to the Olympics.

"Gymnastics is a niche community," Dunne said, "It really is. And it’s definitely not as big as baseball, but I wanted to be able to make my brand bigger than just going to the Olympics.”

Dunne also revealed why she shifted her focus from going to the Olympics to achieving great success in collegiate gymnastics. In her words,

“It was cool to me that people got to travel and be on TV and do all these cool things when it came to the Olympics. But I was like, I wonder if I can still do cool things like that but not have to go to the Olympics to attain those goals and those cool things."

Dunne has signed several NIL deals with well-known brands, including SI Swimsuit. The 22-year-old former gymnast also expressed her ambition to help female collegiate athletes like her secure NIL deals, for which she even established 'The Livvy Fund.'

