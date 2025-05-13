Jena Sims ‘freaking out’ after sharing shoot day content with Vogue featured model

Model Jena Sims expressed her feelings about having joined Lauren Chan for shoot day content which turned out to be a cover shoot. Sports Illustrated announced on Tuesday, May 13 that Chan would be one of the cover stars of the latest Swimsuit Issue.
Sims, who is also featured in the issue, also posted on her social media handle reacting to sharing a 'shoot day' with Chan. Posting a picture of herself 'freaking out', Sims wrote:
"I'm FREAKING OUT at the covers!!! I shared a shoot day with one of the deserving ladies."
She also reposted Lauren Chan's video and captioned it:
"I was there. I saw it with my own eyeballs and had NO IDEA!!!!"
Lauren Chan is a Canadian model who also started the plus-size clothing line, Henning, which was acquired by Universal Standard in April 2023. She was first featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023.
Chan shot for the cover of the 2025 issue of the magazine alongside Jena Sims in Bermuda earlier this year.
Jena Sims celebrates her second year with SI Swimsuit
Jena Sims, who is also the wife of golfer Brooks Koepka, shared a video compilation of all the behind-the-scenes footage of her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated in Bermuda. Announcing the launch of the latest issue of the magazine, Sims wrote on Instagram:
"The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is out now 😍 YEAR TWO BABY! [along with credits to all the members of the team]."
The SI Swimsuit account also dropped a comment, cheering for the model:
"She’s back! 💕👙"
Sims had given her followers a glimpse into the photoshoot in April by posting a pictures of 'bits and bobs' from Bermuda. The social media influencer also compiled her workout routine during the week of the SI Swimsuit shoot and shared a video on her Instagram page. In the video, Sims wrote:
"My inner monologue during those 7 am workouts the week of my SI SWIMSUIT shoot."
Jena Sims, along with her husband Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew celebrated her second Mother's Day on May 11, which she claimed to be her best. The Koepka family spent a day dedicated to Sims at the Juno Beach in Florida.
The fashion influencer also shared outfit inspirations for the upcoming PGA Championship recently. Her husband will be seen in action this week at the Major, that will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The five-time Major winner has won the PGA Championship on three occasions - 2018, 2019, and 2023. Koepka will be making his 13th appearance at the Major this week.