Jena Sims ‘freaking out’ after sharing shoot day content with Vogue featured model

Model Jena Sims expressed her feelings about having joined Lauren Chan for shoot day content which turned out to be a cover shoot. Sports Illustrated announced on Tuesday, May 13 that Chan would be one of the cover stars of the latest Swimsuit Issue.

Ad

Sims, who is also featured in the issue, also posted on her social media handle reacting to sharing a 'shoot day' with Chan. Posting a picture of herself 'freaking out', Sims wrote:

"I'm FREAKING OUT at the covers!!! I shared a shoot day with one of the deserving ladies."

She also reposted Lauren Chan's video and captioned it:

"I was there. I saw it with my own eyeballs and had NO IDEA!!!!"

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims' stories - Source- via Instagram @jenamsims

Lauren Chan is a Canadian model who also started the plus-size clothing line, Henning, which was acquired by Universal Standard in April 2023. She was first featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023.

Ad

Chan shot for the cover of the 2025 issue of the magazine alongside Jena Sims in Bermuda earlier this year.

Jena Sims celebrates her second year with SI Swimsuit

Jena Sims, who is also the wife of golfer Brooks Koepka, shared a video compilation of all the behind-the-scenes footage of her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated in Bermuda. Announcing the launch of the latest issue of the magazine, Sims wrote on Instagram:

Ad

"The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is out now 😍 YEAR TWO BABY! [along with credits to all the members of the team]."

Ad

The SI Swimsuit account also dropped a comment, cheering for the model:

"She’s back! 💕👙"

Comment by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Jena Sims' post- Source - Instagram

Sims had given her followers a glimpse into the photoshoot in April by posting a pictures of 'bits and bobs' from Bermuda. The social media influencer also compiled her workout routine during the week of the SI Swimsuit shoot and shared a video on her Instagram page. In the video, Sims wrote:

Ad

"My inner monologue during those 7 am workouts the week of my SI SWIMSUIT shoot."

Ad

Jena Sims, along with her husband Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew celebrated her second Mother's Day on May 11, which she claimed to be her best. The Koepka family spent a day dedicated to Sims at the Juno Beach in Florida.

The fashion influencer also shared outfit inspirations for the upcoming PGA Championship recently. Her husband will be seen in action this week at the Major, that will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The five-time Major winner has won the PGA Championship on three occasions - 2018, 2019, and 2023. Koepka will be making his 13th appearance at the Major this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More