Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares sneak peek of 'Bermuda bits' from Sports Illustrated shoot

Jena Sims was a co-winner in the 2023 SI Swim Search, and this win eventually led to her entering the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit crew in 2024. Her first photo session with SI took place in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Fast forward to now, and she was in Bermuda for another photoshoot, which she recently posted on Instagram.

Jena Sims shared a post from her trip to Bermuda on Instagram on April 23. She shared some pictures from her time there, as well as some behind-the-scenes from a photoshoot with SI Swimsuit. Among the photos, Sims was wearing a blue swimsuit for the photoshoot. She flaunted the outfit among her followers and captioned the post:

"Bermuda bits and bobs 🏝️🇧🇲 @si_swimsuit"

The 36-year-old was seen with Lauren Chan in this photoshoot. Chan is a Canadian-American model, fashion entrepreneur and former fashion editor. She was named a 2023 SI Swimsuit Rookie, breaking down stereotypes by representing fuller figures on one of the most recognizable modeling platforms.

Sims showed off her style in every photo, but she also included a funny one. The model's last photo in this post was of her taking a nap while wearing a lip guard and an eye mask.

Aside from these things, recently, Jena Sims successfully launched her fashion design career. She collaborated with Lain Snow to launch a new golf swimsuit dress. The dress was named 'The Jena', which was released on the second day of the Masters 2025. There was a lot of hype surrounding the dress, and it is expected to do well in terms of sales.

Jena Sims rejected a Netflix show "30 times"

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka are considered one of the most popular golf couples. They both receive a lot of attention from fans, which is why Netflix approached them about a reality show. The couple saw this show as an invasion of their privacy and repeatedly refused to participate. Sims discussed these topics on The Nikki and Brie Show.

"We’ve said no like 30 times. That offer happens, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you get all the creative control.’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’ I don’t think it’s good for relationships, and Brooks finds it dangerous when people can see sort of the layout of the inside of your home, even. We’re big on safety, and he’s really big on privacy,” Jena Sims stated.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka are always giving fans a peek into their lives. However, the couple does not want to jeopardize their privacy at all. Sims even claimed that they would not appreciate having a camera on their heads 24 hours a day, seven days a week, because they already have a lot of cameras on them everywhere they go.

