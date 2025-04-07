Jena Sims shares launch date for her Masters merchandise

Jena Sims recently shared the date for the launch of her golf-themed merchandise. The American model and actress shared the news via her official Instagram profile. Currently, Sims has around 318k followers on that social media platform.

Ad

Her Instagram updates include professional achievements, photoshoots, and lifestyle. Apart from that, Sims often shares moments with her husband Koepka and son Crew. Recently, Sims announced the arrival of a new golf dress collection in collaboration with the brand LainSnow. Sims shared a reminder with the launch date of her Masters merchandise on her Instagram story. Check it out:

"JENA SIMS COLLECTION ⛳️ 🌴 💚 FRI, APR 11, 12 PM ET"

Sims declares release date of her design / source: @jenamsims on IG

Sims is partnering with the label LainSnow for the golf dress collection. Titled as Jena Jupiter Dress after its designer Jena Sims, the green Masters themed dress was also shared by the designer label. Take a look at the post:

Ad

Trending

"Meet the Jena Jupiter Dress A new swim material golf dress with shorts underneath, removable padding, for all your athletic events in the summer heat! Onsite Friday! #lainsnowswim #jenaxlainsnow"

Ad

This is not the first time Sims has tried her hand at designing. Back in 2022, Brooks Koepka's wife joined hands with Steve Madden to create golf shoes for women.

Shortly after sharing this story, Jena Sims also updated her fans with how she is preparing for the annual Par 3 contest ahead of The Masters.

Sims will be caddying for her husband Brooks Koepka at Augusta National. At the end of Instagram story, Sims also shared a miniature caddie outfit for their son Crew. Check it out:

Ad

Sims shares behind-the-scenes moments before par-3 contest/source: @jenamsims on IG

Meanwhile, Koepka is one of 12 LIV Golf players who will be competing at The Masters this year.

Ad

Jena Sims had a "full circle" moment in Augusta last year

Last year, Jena Sims accompanied Brooks Koepka to the annual par-3 contest held at Augusta National just before The Masters Tournament. She was sporting a white caddie outfit with her name in green, matching the Augusta theme. Although Rickie Fowler won in the end, the Kopeka family had a heartwarming moment.

Ad

Sims was caddying for her husband, and their son Crew was also spotted on the course, donning a miniature caddy outfit. Despite his competitive mindset on the field, cameras captured Koepka standing with his wife and holding their baby. While talking about the experience at Augusta, Sims said that it was special for her (as quoted by NY Post):

"It’s so special because Brooks and I met at the Masters so it’s almost full-circle. And now we’re bringing our kid there, which is wild.”

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka had their first meeting during the 2015 Masters Tournament. They got married in June 2022, and one year later, they welcomed their son Crew. Just like last year, the trio will be stepping up for the par-3 contest in Augusta this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More