Jena Sims poses awkwardly with Brooks Koepka: “Didn’t know what to do” 

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka had a great time last week at Trump National Doral. They were there for the LIV Golf Miami Open, and the event went smoothly. The Saudi-backed league ensured it was historical even outside of the course. Sims, on the other hand, revealed that she felt awkward during one of these off-course events.

After the third day of the event, LIV Golf organized a massive Post-Round show. After a tough battle among 52 players in the end, Australian golfer Marc Leishman stood tall with an incredible record of six under par. While there was a massive celebration for that, the cameras focused on Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka at one point.

The couple was on the screen, and the model admitted that she had no idea what to do at the time. She was simply posing and smiling awkwardly at the camera, along with Kopeka, who finished the event tied for 18th place.

Sims reposted an Instagram post by Jason Zone Fisher on her Instagram story, writing:

"I didn't know what to do lol"

Jena Sims' IG story about her getting awkward (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Now, the couple will travel to Augusta National for the first major of the year. After all, Koepka will also compete in the Masters, a tournament in which he qualified two years ago.

Brooks actually won the 2023 PGA Championship with a solid 9-under par score. This victory secured him a five-year exemption from the Masters via invitation. While his preparation for the event is a bit lacking, there is hope that he will perform well at the Masters. Jena Sims, on the other hand, is too busy to drop her latest collection while being in Augusta.

Jena Sims' new dress will be online on the second day of the Masters

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims is well-known for her efforts to pursue a career in fashion design. After much effort, she has finally made a breakthrough with her new dress. She revealed on social media her new dress, designed in collaboration with Lain Snow.

The swimsuit dress will be displayed for fans on Friday, April 11. Fans have expressed their satisfaction with the dress on social media. This design will be called 'The Jena', according to the model's Instagram post:

"Meet the Jena Jupiter Dress ⛳️🌴 A new swim material golf dress with shorts underneath, removable padding, for all your athletic events in the summer heat!! Onsite Friday!"

Sims was very excited about this project, even jumping around when she made the announcement. Speculations suggested that the dress' sales projections are currently very high.

