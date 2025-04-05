Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims models new golf dress, set to release as part of her designer label

Jena Sims has taken a massive step forward in her fashion designing career. The actor and model has several times expressed her desire to work in the fashion industry. She has even collaborated with several brands to jumpstart her career in this field. Finally, after all of that, she designed and unveiled her new 'Golf Dress'.

Sims has been teasing her fans about a new dress she designed for the brand Lain Snow. She was overjoyed to show the fans this 'Golf Dress', named 'The Jena'. After hyping up the dress in some of her Instagram stories, Jena Sims decided to finally reveal its look.

Jena Sims showing off her new dress (Image Via: Instagram @jenamsims)

The dress has a lot of style and a sporty vibe to it, showing how much effort Sims put into making it. Brooks Koepka's wife was so excited that she began to dance in front of the camera while wearing the dress. Not only that, but Sims left a tee off while filming the dress reveal, something that she highlighted in her Instagram story caption, which read:

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram | Source: IG/jenasims

"You can hear me missing tee off in the back lmao ooop"

So far, what is known about the dress is that it will be available to fans in one week. It will be available in three colors: black, green, and what appears to be a rainbow design. Sims also revealed that she chose the fabric collection for this dress based on a fan poll she conducted a few weeks ago without any context.

The dress has a tee and golf ball print, which gives it a sporty appearance.

Jena Sims is all set to cheer for Brooks Koepka in the upcoming major tournaments

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka is ready to face a lot of pressure in the coming days. The golfer is currently participating in LIV Golf Miami, which is taking place at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. This is undoubtedly a huge event for him, and Koepka will compete in the Masters, which will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia from April 10 to 13.

Jena Sims also mentioned all of this in her Instagram post, where she shared a few photos from the greens. There, we can see the couple and their son Crew Koepka enjoying the greens. But interestingly, Sims did not talk about their great time on the LIV Golf Court. Instead, she teased Masters in the caption to the post, which read:

"This time next week? ⛳️🌸"

The Masters is currently extremely hyped, and fans can't wait for the event to begin. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, faces a formidable challenge with many big names vying for his title.

