Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims releases another new golf dress ahead of Masters launch 

Brooks Koepka will be making his 10th appearance in the Masters this year. The 34-year-old will be determined to contend for the title. And while he prepares for the first major of the year, his wife Jena Sims is busy preparing for the launch of her apparel collection.
Sims is collaborating with a brand called LainSnow and is set to launch her new apparel collection, which will be released on Friday, April 11. The collection contains a number of different designs, including golf dresses.
Koepka's wife has already promoted the dress on her Instagram stories, and now there is more information available about it. LainSnow and Sims shared an Instagram post with a caption that read:
"Meet the Jena Jupiter Dress ⛳️🌴 A new swim material golf dress with shorts underneath, removable padding, for all your athletic events in the summer heat!! Onsite Friday!"
Information that is known about the dress for the time being are that it will be available in three colours starting from Friday, April 11. Jena Sims has already shared these colors with fans (black, green, and rainbow).
Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka will be looking to rebound from his performance at The Masters from last year.
Brooks Koepka underwent "punishment workouts" following The Masters 2024
Going into 2024, fans had high hopes for Brooks Koepka at The Masters. But the 34-year-old had a frustrating weekend at Augusta National, finishing in a tie for 45th place. This was a significant setback given that he finished second in 2023. Because of this setback, he underwent some 'punishment workouts'.
Brooks Koepka spoke about these during a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the PGA Championship in May 2024. The golfer mentioned the following (via Reuters):
"I mean, I'm not looking for the punishment workout. I just get told. It sucks. It's not a lot of fun. A lot more running. Very up-tempo, no rest. I think I had like four or five days in a row of just -- I turned white, I wanted to throw up in a few of them. But yeah, got through it."
This year's Masters will undoubtedly be a competitive event. Along with the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, there are a lot of names to watch out for. Possible contenders for this year's tournament include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, and Shane Lowry.