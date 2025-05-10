Jena Sims flaunts close to $239.83-worth dresses as her PGA Championship ‘outfit inspo’

Along with Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims is also gearing up for the 2025 PGA Championship. The tournament will begin from May 15 to 18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Interestingly, while the golfer has not provided any updates on his preparations, his wife has shown several of her dresses for the tournament to her Instagram followers on Saturday.

Jena Sims shared an Instagram reel of the clothing she wants to wear for the PGA Championship. The clip had a total of six outfits, and she even tagged the brands of the dresses in the post. The outfits were from Revolve, Amanda Uprichard, Majorelle, Urban Savage, and All The Ways. The caption of her post read:

"Florals for the Spring Major @pgachampionship 💐🌷🌼"

In a video caption, she wrote:

"PGA Championship Outfit Inspo."

After examining Sims' caption, it is obvious that it refers to her fifth outfit. The dress is called the Fae Dress and is made by the brand Revolve. The dress is priced at $239.83 and is presently available in all sizes on the Revolve website. Interestingly, the outfit is their 32nd best seller and has the Jena Sims tag on the official website.

After seeing this reel, it's evident that Jena Sims will be in her husband's corner at the PGA Championship. She was also present with him in the first major of the year, the Masters. In an unexpected turn of events, Brooks Koepka missed the cut at Augusta National following rounds of 74 and 75 (+5). This was his first time missing the cut since the 2022 Open Championship.

Jena Sims displays her new club's merchandise drop

PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims recently caught the attention thanks to her newly created club for new mothers. She named the club 'Hot Moms Club' since it represents the moral worth of a woman being able to work while having a new kid. Sims announced with an Instagram photo and a message that read:

"Hot Moms are inclusive 💞 @bffsandbabes collab coming 🔜 and I’m donating 100% of my commissions to @bestbuddiespb. Welcome to the club 😉"

On May 7, Sims provided an update on the collaborations highlighted in her initial caption. This collaboration was with the brand BFFs and BABEs, which creates personalized products. She shared numerous photos of the new merchandise, which was created specifically for them by the brand. The caption to the post read:

"Hot moms wear many hats 🧢👒⛑️ My @bffsandbabes collab is LIVE! I’m donating 100% of my commission to @bestbuddiespb 💜"

The post clearly shows that the brand created hats, keychains, pacifiers, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and other items for the club. The club's name was written on all of the merchandise.

