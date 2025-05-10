Jena Sims attends Mother's Day event in elegant $371 floral ensemble

Jena Sims recently attended a Mother’s Day event at Palm Beach Facial Plastics. She donned a stylish $371 floral outfit for the occasion.
Sims is a Georgia native who studied marketing at Belmont University. Although she is popularly known for being LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka’s wife, the 36-year-old wears many other hats. She is an entrepreneur, model, social media influencer, and mother of one.
On Friday, May 9, Jena Sims shared that she was attending an event at Palm Beach Facial Plastics, a clinic she often visits. In the post, she can be seen dressed in a blue and white floral two-piece, which she paired with white sneakers and a blue bag. The outfit is from the popular brand Revolve, and the top costs $228, while the shorts cost $143.
Sims captioned her post:
“Lil Mother’s Day event with my favs @palmbeachfacial plastic.”
The American model attached a link to her outfit, saying that the quality is great. She added it’s a “splurge, but also on sale.”
Take a look at her post here:
In subsequent posts, Jena Sims updated her followers on the event's progress. The event, “Petals and Pampering,” celebrated mothers, daughters, and women and featured fun activities, including a build-your-own floral bouquet bar and a raffle draw.
Sims also revealed that she stopped at the clinic to get a lip filler during the event because she “couldn’t just leave empty-handed.”
Jena Sims launches new collab with BFFS & Babes
As a fashion influencer, Jena Sims has worked with numerous fashion brands, including Lain Snow and Madison's on Main. Now, she’s added BFFS & Babes to the list of brands she has partnered with.
On Tuesday, May 6, she announced the launch of Hot Moms Club, a product line launched in collaboration with BBFS & Babes. It features several items, including hats, keychains, and shirts.
Sims shared a promotional video campaign on Instagram showing off the items customers can buy from the brand. In her post, she welcomed prospective buyers to the Hot Moms Club and referred to herself as the club's president.
The post was captioned:
“WE’RE LIVE 💛 join the club and shop @jenamsims x @bffsandbabes HOT MOMS CLUB! Loungewear sets, summer tees, hats & more. sale benefiting @bestbuddiespb”
Here’s a look at the post:
Sims, also a philanthropist, has pledged to donate 100 percent of her profits from the collaboration to Best Buddies in Palm Beach, a non-profit organization.
Notably, she runs a nonprofit foundation called Pageant of Hope, which focuses on empowering and supporting children facing physical and health challenges.