Jena Sims shares her look from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Edition

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is a renowned model and actress. Over the years, the Georgia native has gained a huge spotlight due to her modelling skills. Her journey in the modelling industry began while she was still in school.

Sims secured numerous pageantry titles, which included Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager (2004), Miss Junior National Teenager (2005), and Miss Georgia Teen USA (2007). One of the biggest moments in Sims' modelling career came last year.

Sims was featured in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. She was also a part of the Runway event. Recently, this moment was reposted by the model on her Instagram stories, where she currently holds around 325k followers.

Take a look at what Jena Sims posted:

Screenshot from Jena Sims' Instagram story/IG: @jenamsims

The image was originally posted by photographer Tony Filson, who clicked Sims during the event. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Runway Show was one of the highlights of last year's Miami Swim Week in June 2024.

The Runway Show also celebrated six decades of SI Swimsuit. This landmark event was celebrated at the W Hotel in Miami, Florida. Photographer Tony Filson shared all the details below his post in December 2024, featuring Sims in the snap. Take a look:

"w/ Sports Ilustrated Swimsuit MODEL Jena Sims SWIMSUIT Bareminimale EVENT 60th Swimsuit Edition MAGAZINE Sports Illustrated PHOTOG Tony Filson HAIR Sean Donaldson VENUE W Hotel Miami CITY Miami Beach, FL HOST Paraiso Miami Swim Week NEWS World Fashion Media News PRODUCTION KissMyKite PR AGENCY Taraink..."

Apart from being a model and actress, Sims is also a philanthropist. With her lead, She is the founder and president of HBBQs (Has Been Beauty Queens), a nonprofit organization that helps children facing serious illnesses.

When Jena Sims shares notes for aspiring models

Jena Sims got selected as a Swim Search co-winner in 2023 and 2024 SI rookie, which marked a major milestone in her career. While talking in an interview with the magazine, Sims shared some tips for upcoming models (quoted by SI Swimsuit):

"This is gonna sound so, like, cheesy, but be yourself. And if you don’t know who you are, find out and be that. Don’t be what you think they’re looking for."

Sims further motivated aspiring talents to participate in the "Swim Search process":

"I think I might have made that mistake my first year out, and then I’m like, ‘Nobody is better at being me than me,’ and they saw through that, in a good way, and they chose me. So, figure out who you are and be that person and then, I guess, stay tuned for more of the Swim Search updates, because that’s what I highly recommend doing, is entering through the Swim Search process."

Sims underwent a serious diet and workout regiment to prepare for the SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary photoshoot.

