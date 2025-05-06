Jena Sims turns heads in a bold yellow look as she unveils her new brand

Jena Sims is one of the most well-known golfing entities and has a significant amount of followers on social media, especially Instagram. She is an actress, model and philanthropist with a non-profit organization, Pageant of Hope. She recently launched her own collection in collaboration with BFFS & BABES Hot Moms Club.

Sims is also closely associated with BFFS & BABES, which is designed and tie-dyed in the USA and is a one-stop shop for the coolest tie-dye and customizable loungewear and accessories.

The sale from the collaboration benefited the Best Buddies in Palm Beach, a non-profit organization.

"WE’RE LIVE 💛 join the club and shop @jenamsims x @bffsandbabes HOT MOMS CLUB! Loungewear sets, summer tees, hats & more. sale benefiting @bestbuddiespb," the Instagram handle of BFFS & BABES and Jena Sims posted.

Jens Sims had shared a few behind-the-scenes shots from this shoot that took place around a week ago on her Instagram story. She is associated with BestBuddies as she served as the honorary chair during the Champions of the Year Gala in 2022. She posted on her Instagram:

"It’s been an honor to serve as the honorary chair for the @bestbuddies Champions of the Year Gala!! We did a fun segment for CBS yesterday, raising awareness about the importance of inclusion in schools and the workplace, while spreading the mission of both @pageantofhope and @bestbuddiespb 🥳 I’m attaching ways you can get involved on the next few slides! See y’all in a week!! 💜"

Along with all the professional work and philanthropy, Jena Sims has an incredible personal life as well. She got married to Brooks Koepka in 2022, and the couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Crew.

Jena Sims shares a happy birthday wish to her husband, Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims is quite active on Instagram and has around 325K followers and shares regular updates about her life. Recently, on May 3, Sims shared a special message for her husband as he celebrated his 35th birthday.

Sharing some of their incredible couple pictures, she wrote:

"I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/ baby daddy in the present… HBD @bkoepka, I’m thankful you were born, and for opening my DM 10 years ago."

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka was in Korea during his birthday as he competed in the LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Korea. He had a decent outing at LIV Golf Korea, finishing T17 for the event and scoring -5 for the event, while Bryson DeChambeau won the event with a score of -19.

Koepka will now compete in the 2025 PGA Championship starting May 15th at the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club before getting back to the LIV Golf in June at the LIV Golf DC in Washington.

