Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims styles in all yellow and 'messy mom bun' on her way to a new shoot

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has been involved in a number of projects recently. She has successfully launched her fashion design career while also supporting her husband in every possible way. Sims has even started another club called the Hot Moms Club, which has received a lot of attention on the internet, and Sims has recently added something new to it.

Ad

Jena Sims recently posted an Instagram story on Tuesday, April 29, showing off a dress she made for a Club photoshoot. In her Instagram announcement post, she also revealed a future collaboration with the brand BFFs and Babes.

Sims updated her fans with information about the photoshoot, which will take place on April 29. She shared an all-yellow outfit with a messy bun on her head and posted a video on her story with the following caption:

Ad

Trending

"@bffsandbabes shoot day! What's a hot mom club without a messy mom bun👧"

Here's a look at her Instagram story:

Jena Sims showing off her messy bun (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka's wife, posted another Instagram story in which she is clearly driving a sky blue Ford Bronco. The car was parked right outside the beach, and Sims described it as the perfect morning for her. Sims also mentioned how Bronco near a beach is ideal for her. Here's a look at her story, too:

Ad

Jena Sims in her car for a photoshoot (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Jena Sims has been consistently seen on golf courses to support her husband, Brooks Koepka. She was even present at the Augusta National, where Brooks Koepka competed for the 2025 Masters.

Ad

How has Brooks Koepka's 2025 season gone so far?

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka has been in impressive form in recent tournaments. Whether it's LIV Golf or the PGA, Koepka has always posed a significant threat to all other golfers. Here's a look at Brooks Koepka's entire tournament results this season:

Ad

LIV Golf Riyadh (Feb 6–8, Riyadh Golf Club)

– Finished Tied 33rd with rounds of 74-67-70 (Total: 211, -5)

LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16, The Grange Golf Club)

– Finished Tied 7th with rounds of 69-71-70 (Total: 210, -6)

LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, Hong Kong Golf Club)

– Finished Tied 35th with rounds of 72-65-68 (Total: 205, -5)

LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14–16, Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course)

– Finished 2nd with rounds of 67-69-65 (Total: 201, -12)

Ad

LIV Golf Miami (Apr 4–6, Trump National Doral Golf Course)

– Finished Tied 18th with rounds of 73-74-73 (Total: 220, +4)

LIV Golf Mexico City (Apr 25–27, Club De Golf Chapultepec)

– Finished Tied 30th with rounds of 69-71-74 (Total: 214, +1)

Masters Tournament (Apr 10–13, Augusta National Golf Club)

– Missed the cut with rounds of 74-75 (Total: 149, +5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More