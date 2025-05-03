Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals why she doesn't do cardio training at the gym

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, recently played a round of Q&A with her fans on her Instagram stories. Fans asked her several questions, including her and Koepka's love story and their son, Crew.

Sims is a fitness enthusiast who often shares videos of her workouts on Instagram. She is mostly seen doing strength training or yoga. One fan asked her why she doesn't do any cardio workouts.

Jena Sims shared a snap from a beach photoshoot to answer the question. The social media personality wrote:

"Because I'm already natually thin due to genetics. My goal is to build, not loose too much fat"

Jena Sims' reply (Image via @jenamsims)

Sims, a former SI Swimsuit model, won the Swim Search contest and is trained by Olivia Figueroa. She did her first photoshoot for the iconic brand four months after giving birth to Crew.

Jena Sims also spoke about how Brooks Koepka supported her while she was preparing for the important shoot. She mentioned that the pair divided their parental duties in a "seamless" manner.

"I sat him down and said this is going to be the equivalent of me training for a major golf tournament and it kind of resonated with him. He really stepped up. At that time there weren’t any major tournaments coming up for him. If I had a workout and Crew wasn’t asleep he would take care of Crew and just completely worked his schedule around mine, which is what I do for him when he’s training for something. It was so seamless," she said via the New York Post.

Sims' first photoshoot for SI Swimsuit was shot by Yu Tsai in Mexico.

When Jena Sims shared her preparation for the SI Swimsuit shoot

Jena Sims (Source: Getty)

Jena Sims revealed her rigorous preparations for the SI Swimsuit and told the New York Post in 2024:

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn’t kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section and when they gave me a firm date. I was like, ‘It’s go time,'. I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week."

2025 will be Sim's second year working with SI Swimsuit. She recently finished a photoshoot for the brand in Bermuda and shared snippets from the assignment on Instagram.

