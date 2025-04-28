Jena Sims shows off Crew’s artwork to her 324K IG fans

Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims recently took to social media to show off their son, Crew's artwork. The toddler had drawn a small picture of a house, grass, and some flowers. The words 'Crew's crib' were written above the drawings, possibly written by Sims.

The social media personality is known for sharing her life updates, OOTDs, and random anecdotes with her 324K Instagram followers. She took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share a special picture of her and Koepka's son, Crew's drawing. She captioned the same:

"Mom things🥹🎨🖼"

Jena Sims' story - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Jena Sims is currently busy launching her new collaboration, 'Hot Moms Club' with BFFs and Babes - a handmade personalised design company. The 35-year-old has collaborated with the brand to launch apparel and accessories under 'Hot Moms Club'.

Sims had previously mentioned that she will be donating 100% of her commissions from the collaboration to 'Best Buddies in Palm Beach' - non-profit organization that works towards the empowerment of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

When Jena Sims attended a 'Cars and Country' themed charity event

Jena Sims (Source: Imagn)

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has a thriving modelling career. She works with SI Swimsuit and was one of the Swim Search winners previously.

Apart from that, she is also really passionate about philanthropy. Sims runs her own non-profit organization, 'Pageant of Hope', that she founded in 2005. The organization works to "empower, celebrate and advocate for children facing challenges, celebrating inner beauty and self confidence".

Along with working her own non-profit organizations' initiatives, Sims also supports other such groups. Recently, she attended a charity event hosted by Hannah's Home of South Florida.

The 36-year-old shared the pictures and videos from the special night on her Instagram recently. She offered the "tip of the cap" to the non-profit organization for their incredible work.

Sims mentioned that it was one of her favorite local charities, especially after "becoming a mom" herself. She explained what the non-profit organization does in the caption of the post.

"A tip of the cap Hannah's Home of South Florida 🤠. “Cars and Country” raised money for one of my favorite local charities - especially after becoming a mom. Hannah’s Home of South Florida helps single, pregnant, homeless women and their babies overcome adversity, find hope, and learn to live victoriously. They offer vital resources, housing, and comprehensive development, including life skills, academic education, career, parenting, and healthy relationships. Residents are eligible to live there until their babies are 2 years old."

The theme of the event was 'Cars and Country', and the social media influencer opted to wear a Versace blue denim strapless number and white cowboy hat. She completed the look with white boots featuring grey and pink detailing.

