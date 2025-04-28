What Joaquin Niemann said about equaling Brooks Koepka's record with victory at LIV Golf Mexico

Joaquin Niemann won his fifth title on the LIV Tour at the LIV Golf Mexico. The 26-year-old won the tournament on Sunday, April 27, at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.
Niemann was trailing by three shots to Bryson DeChambeau going into the final round. However, he carded 6-under 65 and won the tournament by three strokes over DeChambeau and Lucas Herbert. With this win, he has equalled Brooks Koepka's record of most wins in LIV Golf history, with five titles each.
In the post-tournament press conference, Niemann was asked how it felt to match Brooks Koepka's record with his fifth LIV Golf win and reflect on his success since joining the league. He said (via ASAP Sports):
"Yeah, I mean, it's special to be up there with Brooks as most wins. I mean, it's just been three years since I joined here on LIV, and I feel like it's a special place right now for me to be here and I can become the most winner on the league. Yeah, it's something that I'm looking forward to that, and I'm going to work hard for that."
Joaquin Niemann joined LIV Golf in 2022 and finished 21st in 2023. His first win came in 2024 at Mayakoba, which he won in the playoffs against Sergio Garcia. He finished as a runner-up in the 2024 season standings.
Let's take a look at Joaquin Niemann's five wins:
- 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba
- 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah
- 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide
- 2025 LIV Golf Singapore
- 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City
Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka also had five wins on LIV Golf after joining it in 2022:
- 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
- 2023 LIV Golf Orlando
- 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah (2)
- 2024 LIV Golf Singapore
- 2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier
A look at Joaquin Niemann's performance in 2025
Joaquin Niemann has had a splendid start in the 2025 season. In six starts on LIV Golf, he has had three wins and four top-15 finishes. He's currently on top of the season's standings with 124 points, 30 points ahead of second-placed Jon Rahm.
Niemann's first win this year came at LIV Golf Adelaide, which he won by three strokes over Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz. His second win came at the LIV Golf Singapore by five strokes over Brooks Koepka. His other notable finish came at the ISPS Handa Australian Open, where he tied for fifth.
Let's take a look at Joaquin Niemann's performances in 2025:
2025 LIV Golf Tournaments
- LIV Golf Riyadh: T33 (211, -5)
- LIV Golf Adelaide: 1 (203, -13)
- LIV Golf Hong Kong: T12 (201, -9)
- LIV Golf Singapore: 1 (196, -17)
- LIV Golf Miami: T33 (225, +9)
- LIV Golf Mexico City: 1 (197, -16)
2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments
- Masters Tournament: T29 (288, E)
2024-25 DP World Tour Tournaments
- ISPS Handa Australian Open: T5 (275, -12)