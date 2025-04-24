Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims announces their 1-yo son has a “2nd home” now

Jena Sims, wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, recently posted an Instagram story revealing her son, Crew, now has a second home. On April 24, Sims shared an Instagram story featuring an image of Crew walking into a small wooden playhouse. The children's playhouse was set up in their backyard with artificial grass. Their son was seen pulling a colorful push toy while entering the open playhouse door.

The wooden playhouse had a modern roof design. It included multiple white-panned windows, a mini front deck, and a service window with toy dishes on. Sims captioned the image:

"Everyone congratulate Crew, he has a 2nd home now."

She added a sticker: "They grow up fast!!"

Jena Sims's Instagram story | Source: IG/@jenasims

Notably, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed their first child, Crew, on July 27, 2023. Both Sims and Koepka often share updates about their son on social media. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka recently appeared at the 2025 Masters, where he missed the cut after the second round. Apart from that, Jena Sims recently shared her Sports Illustrated swimsuit updates with her fans.

Jena Sims shares Bermuda photoshoot, opens up about starring in reality shows

On April 23, Jena Sims shared an Instagram story featuring her recent trip to Bermuda. The post included a series of images and behind-the-scenes clips from her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In one of those images, Sims wore a blue swimsuit. She was also seen napping with a lip guard and eye mask. She captioned the post:

"Bermuda bits and bobs🏝️ @si_swimsuit"

The 36-year-old was accompanied by Lauren Chan, who joined her in the shoot. Chan is a Canadian-American model and entrepreneur, and a former fashion editor. She joined the SI swimsuit as a rookie in 2023. Besides that, Sims joined the SI swimsuit group after co-winning the 2023 SI Swim Search. Later, she secured a spot in the 2024 SI swimsuit lineup. This year, her debut shoot was held in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

In addition to modelling, Sims recently announced her new design, 'The Jena.' Apart from that, the couple (Brooks and Jena) caught the attention after repeatedly declining offers to star in a reality show series. On the latest episode of the Nikki and Brie Show, Sims revealed why they did so.

"We've said no like 30 times. That offer happens, and they're like, 'Oh, you get all the creative control. 'I'm like, No, we're not doing that. I don’t think it’s good for relationships, and Brooks finds it dangerous when people can see sort of the layout of the inside of your home, even. We’re big on safety, and he’s really big on privacy,” Jena Sims stated.

Sims revealed that Brooks and she often share life updates online, but they aren't comfortable with having cameras filming them around the clock.

