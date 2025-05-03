'Sexy' Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims says she's 'thankful' for opening her DMs as she wishes the LIV Golfer a Happy Birthday

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka celebrated his 35th birthday on May 3, 2025. His wife, Jena Sims, celebrated the day with a tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures along with a heartfelt message.

Koepka is currently in Incheon competing in LIV Golf Korea. The five-time major winner sits T21 in the standings going into the final round.

"I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/ baby daddy in the present… HBD Brooks Koepka, I’m thankful you were born, and for opening my DM 10 years ago," she wrote in the caption.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims initially connected through direct messages on Instagram before meeting in person at the 2015 Masters. In a 2018 interview with Golf Digest, Sims recalled that Koepka remembered every detail from their first interaction, although they remained friends at the time.

"We were on Hole 7, which I don't even remember, but he's like, 'Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.' It was cool … We were just friends at that point," Sims said.

The two made their relationship public during the 2017 U.S. Open. They got married on June 4, 2022, in Turks and Caicos, and welcomed their first child, Crew, on July 27, 2023.

Jr. Koepka is often seen at his dad’s tournaments, and he even sported the iconic white jumpsuit at the Masters Tournament. Sims also shared a separate Instagram Story that read:

"Happy Birthday to Crew's Dad!!! @bkoepka we love u."

Brooks Koepka with Crew Koepka (Image via Jena Sims on Instagram)

LIV Golf also sent Koepka a custom family photo frame as a birthday gift, which Sims shared on her Instagram Story, writing, "Adorable! Thnx @livgolf_league".

Jena Sims opened up on motherhood and Brooks Koepka's support off the course

Jena Sims has always been quite active on social media, often giving fans glimpses into her personal life. During a recent AMA session on Instagram, the 36-year-old opened up about her journey into motherhood. When asked when she felt ready to have a child, Sims replied:

"Biological clock was ticking. "I'm hoping to be done by 40. Brooks was ready before me, he's always wanted to be a dad- it's adorable."

Sims and Koepka have been together for eight years and now share a son, Crew. While Sims has been a consistent support system for Koepka both on and off the course, she also credited the golfer for stepping up when it mattered most.

In the same Q&A session, Sims revealed how Koepka supported her during a crucial shoot. She explained how they split responsibilities as a couple. While Koepka took over parenting duties, Sims focused on her shoot.

"I sat him down and said this is going to be the equivalent of me training for a major golf tournament and it kind of resonated with him. He really stepped up. At that time there weren’t any major tournaments coming up for him. If I had a workout and Crew wasn’t asleep he would take care of Crew and just completely worked his schedule around mine, which is what I do for him when he’s training for something. It was so seamless," she told the New York Post.

While Brooks Koepka continues to compete in LIV Golf events, Sims remains active in her own career as a model and actress. She recently collaborated with swimwear brand LainSnow and is currently in Miami for Sports Illustrated’s third annual F1 race weekend party at the Surf Club Restaurant.

