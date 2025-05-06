Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims gives a sneak peek of their baby boy’s adorable room

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently shared some pictures of their son's room, which seemed to feature a space theme. Sims posted the images of the room on her Instagram stories and also revealed her thoughts on it.

On Sims' Instagram story, it could be seen that the room consisted of a lot of planets and clouds dangling from the top. The clouds appeared to be lit up with RGB lights and displayed a variety of colours. Here's a glance at Sims' Instagram stories:

Jena Sims' IG story for her son's new room (Image Credit: Via IG @jenamsims)

In another IG story, Jena Sims shared that she loved the room. Her caption for the post read:

"I just love his room so much"

Jena Sims' appreciation for the room (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

In the story, Crew could also be seen holding a bright ball that resembled the moon.

Jena Sims shared a heartfelt birthday post for Brooks Koepka

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka turned 35 on May 3, and Jena Sims shared a post to wish him Happy Birthday on Instagram. Sims shared a heartfelt message that featured several photos of them together. The post included photographs of everything from spending quality time together to standing with a trophy on the golf course.

Sims also shared a heartwarming caption to the post, which read:

"I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/ baby daddy in the present… HBD @bkoepka, I’m thankful you were born, and for opening my DM 10 years ago."

Sims also shared a stories post on Instagram, wishing Brooks a happy birthday from their son Crew.

Talking about their relationship timeline, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka first met at The Masters in 2015. They announced their relationship publicly in 2017 and got engaged in 2021. One year later, in 2022, they got married and welcomed their first son, Crew, in 2023.

On the golf course, Brooks Koepka spent this past week competing at LIV Golf Mexico, where he finished T17 with a final score of -5. The five-time major winner is next scheduled to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, which will take place from May 15 to 18. The iconic Quail Hollow Club will be hosting the event this year.

Koepka is a three-time winner of the event and will look to regain the title this year, having finished T26 in 2024.

