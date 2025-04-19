Jena Sims wishes friend happy birthday with Snoop Dogg meme

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims posted a picture on Instagram wishing one of her close friends a happy birthday. In the post, the LIV Golf star’s wife used a meme of $160M-worth rap star Snoop Dogg (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Ad

Sims wears many hats; she's a model, actress, and philanthropist who owns a non-profit organization called Pageant of Hope. She has starred in numerous movies, including American Beach House, Fallen Angel, and Sharknado 5: Global Warming. Sims is also a social media influencer with 323,000 followers on Instagram.

On Saturday, April 19, Jena Sims posted a meme captioned:

“When 420 falls on Easter Sunday.”

The meme was a hilarious picture of the popular rap royalty Snoop Dogg dressed in an Easter bunny costume while carrying a basket of colorful Easter eggs. She reposted the meme with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“And add a birthday cake for @lindybaguirre 🎂🎂🎂”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Earlier on, Jena Sims also posted another Easter-related picture on her Instagram story. She shared an adorable photo of her son Crew sitting with the Easter bunny and captioned it:

Ad

“Can’t leave you hanging 🫵”

Here’s a look at the heartwarming post:

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims and Koepka met in 2015 during the prestigious Masters Tournament and the two tied the knot in 2022. A year later, they welcomed their son Crew, who will be turning two on July 27 this year.

Ad

Jena Sims reveals what makes her relationship with Brooks Koepka “so successful”

Brooks Koepka teed off in the recently concluded 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National and Jena Sims was there to support him during the event.

During The Masters week, she was featured on the popular podcast The Nikki & Brie Show. While on the podcast, Sims gave some insight into her experience at The Masters and her relationship with the golf star. She said via YouTube:

Ad

“I don’t agree with the just sit there and be seen and just support your man and be a housewife and just be thankful. I’m like no, 'I have my own dreams, I wanna do my own thing' and I think that’s what makes our relationship so successful is just the fact that I do have my own things going on.” [5:24]

Ad

Sims also spoke about how it felt watching her husband make a hole-in-one at the Masters Par-3 contest. She revealed that she was excited to witness the iconic feat and was also shocked when it happened.

When asked about how it felt being at the Par-3 contest with her son Crew, Sims admitted that it was challenging having to run after him on the course. However, she also said it was “so cute” and heartwarming to see how he interacted with the crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More