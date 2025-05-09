Jena Sims expresses happiness as two of her 'favorite brands collide' to send son Crew customized merch

Jena Sims was all smiles on social media as two of her favorite brands came together to send a special gift to her baby boy, Crew. She shared a stories post on Instagram to show off the adorable customized merchandise she received from By Jordana and Baby Noomie.

Sims is married to Brooks Koepka, who currently plays on LIV Golf. The two have been together since 2017, and their first child, Crew, was born on July 27, 2023.

On her Instagram stories, Sims wrote:

Two of my fav brands collide!”

Jena Sims Instagram Story

She then followed it up with another story featuring a cozy pajama set, adding:

Trending

“He's gonna look so cute in these jams!!”

Jena Sims Instagram Story

The collaboration involved By Jordana, a brand founded by artist and designer Jordana Schrager, known for creating hand-drawn, personalized artwork for clients and celebrities. The designs are colorful and uniquely styled, often customized for special occasions.

Baby Noomie, on the other hand, is a children’s clothing label known for its products, which are 100% Pima cotton and sourced from Peru. The brand emphasizes softness, durability, and comfort, catering especially to children with sensitive skin.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka's son, Crew, often appears on Jena's social media handle and was recently spotted with his father during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest.

Jena Sims recently collaborated for a great purpose

Jena Sims has teamed up with personalized apparel brand BFFS & Babes for her latest swimwear and lifestyle collection, Hot Moms Club. The collaboration was promoted on Wednesday, May 7, through a beach-themed video featuring Sims in various outfits from the line.

The collection includes a range of apparel and accessories, such as hoodies, cropped T-shirts, swimwear, and keychains. Sims revealed that 100% of her commission from the project would be donated to the Palm Beach chapter of Best Buddies, a non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In a story shared on April 26, 2025, Sims wrote:

"I've had this idea for so long of the Hot Moms Club, because hot moms give back. All moms are hot moms to me, and I wanted to donate 100% of my commission to charity and the Best Buddies Friendship Walk that just happened. I formed my own team for the walk, and, of course, we were the hot moms."

Sims also emphasized the inclusivity of the campaign, and welcomed all mother figures, including dog moms, future moms, and bonus moms.

The initiative combines Sims’ interest in fashion with her commitment to charitable causes, continuing her use of social media and brand partnerships for meaningful impact.

