Anna Hall breaks down her chic outfit ahead of debut appearance at Grand Slam Track

Anna Hall recently revealed the outfit details ahead of her debut at the Grand Slam Track. She will make an appearance at the Miami Grand Slam Track, which is scheduled from May 2 to 4, 2025, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

Before appearing on the track for her debut, Hall attended a media event in a chic black and red two-piece outfit. The heptathlete paired the outfit with her favorite Adidas Wales Bonner sneakers. She completed the look with detailed jewelry, which she has collected in the past few years, and a necklace with an Olympic symbol pendant that she received from her mother.

"Funny story, actually yesterday I realized I needed to pack another outfit because I had one for F1 tomorrow," Hall said. "And I texted my sister. She's in town. So this is my sister's but it's from Revolve and then my shoes, of course, are Adidas, specifically the Wales Bonner Collab, which is like one of my favorite collabs of theirs. And then all of this is just kind of my regular jewelry that I've accumulated over the years. My rings, and necklace, of course, is from my mom, and the cross as well. Yeah, that's my outfit."

Talking about her personalized Olympic necklace to a fellow athlete, Hall added:

"It goes with everything."

Hall will compete in the women's long hurdles events in Miami alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little, and Rushell Clayton. She will also be seen attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome amid her appearance at the Grand Slam Track.

Anna Hall reflects on her outdoor season opener after navigating an injury-ridden period

Anna Hall at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Anna Hall competed in her 2025 outdoor season opener at the Florida Relays held on April 4 and 5, at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville. She competed in the high jump and javelin throw events, recording an impressive 1.88m and 45.62m, respectively. Following the event, she expressed her delight in executing a remarkable performance despite past injuries.

"Started my outdoor season this past weekend 🫡 bright spots were high jump (1.88|6ft 2in) and jav (45.62|149ft 8in)," she wrote. "More than anything it was a happy and pain-free opener, which is more than I’ve been able to say about track in longggg time 🫶🏽 One more meet at home then onto the circuit 💃🏽 time to keep chasing progress!"

Anna Hall suffered multiple injuries in the past few years, including a broken navicular bone in her foot and a knee (PCL) injury.

