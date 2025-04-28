Anna Hall drops 5-word message as she hurdles during training session ahead of Grand Slam Track

American track and field athlete Anna Hall shared a glimpse of her running across the track as she prepares for the Grand Slam Track, which is scheduled from May 2-4. Hall will be competing in the Women's 400m hurdles and 400m events, marking her return to the hurdles after nearly two years. Hall made her Olympic debut in Paris, where she finished fifth in the Women's Heptathlon event.

Ad

Hall specializes in the heptathlon and pentathlon combined events and attended the University of Georgia before transferring to Florida. During her collegiate career, she earned numerous accolades in track and field, including multiple national titles in 2021 and 2022. She would later go on to win a bronze medal in her first World Championships, setting a personal best of 6,755 points in the heptathlon.

Hall shared a video of herself running on the track ahead of the Grand Slam Track events. The video was posted by the offical Grand Slam Track account, who captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"She's MOOVIN' 🔥,"

Ad

Hall shared the video on her story, writing:

"hi again 400h, missed ya!,"

Still taken from Hall's Instagram (Source: @annaa.hall/Instagram)

Anna Hall will be competing against many notable athletes at the Grand Slam Track, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little and Rushell Clayton to name a few.

Ad

Anna Hall reveals her thoughts on finishing fifth in the Women's Heptathlon event at Paris 2024

Anna Hall in action at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Olympian Anna Hall shared her thoughts on finishing fifth at the Heptathlon event in Paris. Hall is an accomplished athlete, having won one silver and one bronze medal at the World Championships.

Ad

In an interview post the event, Hall shared her thoughs on how she performed with Athletics Weekly. She said (0:45 onwards):

"I mean there was a while there where I was worried about even making it to the Olympics, so super happy that we did and then I think, you know, as soon as I made the team, like the switch flipped and it was like "Okay how can we try to win" and obviously I think that was a very aggressive goal but I mean that was our expectation.

Ad

And so I guess I'm proud of the way I competed, disappointed in the situation, kind of like the cards that I was dealt. So I guess like heartbroken about that part, but I know that I did the best that I could."

Anna Hall suffered an injury prior to the Olympics and underwent knee surgery just before the team trials. Despite this, she made an impressive comeback and qualified for Paris 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More