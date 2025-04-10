Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton reacts as she kicks off 'pain-free' outdoor season opener

Anna Hall recently locked off her 2025 outdoor track and field season and celebrated being able to compete ‘pain-free’ again. Reacting to the news, her boyfriend, Darius Slayton, showed his support.

Ad

Hall and Slayton are quite the athletic power couple. The duo went public with their relationship in November 2024 and often shares behind-the-scenes looks into their life together with fans.

On Thursday, April 10, Anna Hall shared snaps from her 2025 outdoor season opener at the Florida Relays on Instagram, writing:

“Started my outdoor season this past weekend. Bright spots were high jump (1.88/6ft 2in) and jav (45.62|149ft 8in). More than anything it was a happy and pain-free opener, which is more than I've been able to say about track in longggg time. One more meet at home then onto the circuit. Time to keep chasing progress! Missed it here xx, “a cheerful heart is good medicine" proverbs 17:22.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Slayton showed his support for Hall with a GOAT emoji.

“🐐”

Slayton's comment (via @annaa.hall on Instagram)

While Hall is one of Team USA's most promising heptathletes, Darius Slayton plays for the New York Giants in the NFL. The 28-year-old signed with the Giants in 2019 and has been with the team since, playing as a wide receiver. Earlier this year, the NFL player re-signed with the team for three years, a deal reportedly worth $36 million.

Ad

Anna Hall shared glimpses of her everyday life with Darius Slayton as she gears up for 2025

Slayton and Hall at the Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Tubi Red Carpet At Super Bowl LIX (Image Source: Getty)

Anna Hall had an incredibly busy 2024. She kicked off her year with a knee surgery, which put her participation at the Paris Olympics in doubt. However, the American made a strong comeback to the track, eventually finishing fifth at her debut Games.

Ad

As she gears up for the upcoming 2025 season, Hall took to Instagram to share glimpses of her day-to-day life, featuring her boyfriend, Darius Slayton. She captioned the carousel of photos:

“Been a sec, a little catch up dump.”

Ad

Hall kicked off her 2025 campaign competing indoors, making her season debut at the Razorback International, where she finished seventh in the long jump and third in the 60m hurdles. The heptathlete moved on to outdoor competitions and made an appearance at the Florida Relays. In Florida, she finished 11th and 10th in the javelin and shot put events, respectively, sixth in the 100m hurdles, and second in the high jump.

Anna Hall is scheduled to return to the track between April 18-19 for the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More