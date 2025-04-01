Anna Hall's boyfriend Darius Slayton drops a sweet one-word reply to fan's question about their relationship

Anna Hall's boyfriend, Darius Slayton, shared a sweet reaction to one of the fan's questions in the heptathlete's recent update. Hall is currently in her off-season, preparing for the upcoming events.

Hall is currently training under coach Mellanee Welty at James G. Pressly Stadium at the University of Florida, gearing up for the 2025 track season. Along with this, she has also been enjoying quality time with her boyfriend, herself, and her family. The American gave a sneak peek of her life on her Instagram handle by sharing a carousel of pictures and videos.

The very first slide of the post carried a picture of her and Slayton posing at an Adidas event, and in the second slide, she shared a selfie of herself while sunbathing. Following this, she shared several clips of her training on the track and also uploaded adorable pictures of her pet dog. The 24-year-old also shared pictures of her visit to the 2025 Super Bowl along with Slayton and also posed alongside the football icon Lionel Messi during an Adidas photoshoot.

These cute and unforgettable moments caught Slayton's attention, who expressed his love by dropping cute emoticons and also answered a fan's question with a sweet one-word answer. One of the fans asked Hall a question in the comment section that read:

"Who's the lucky guy?"

Replying to it, Slayton wrote:

"Me."

Darius Slayton's comment on Instagram

Anna Hall's boyfriend reacts to her comeback to track after the Paris Olympics

American heptathlete, Anna Hall- Source: Getty

Anna Hall wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she fell short of 92 points to attain a podium finish and ended up in fifth place. She had an eventful start at the Summer Games by recording 13.36s in the women's 100m hurdles, and then she scored 1.89m in the high jump and also threw a 14.11m shot in the shot put event.

Following this, she clocked 23.89s in the 200m event; however, she then struggled in the long jump and javelin throw events and also tried her best to make a comeback in the 800m. Despite delivering a good performance in the 800m, she could only gather 6615 points, which wasn't enough for her to claim a podium finish. Ever since this performance, she has been in her off-season.

Months after this heartbreak, Hall made an announcement of her comeback to the track, having shared a picture of herself in the track kit and adding a caption:

"Finding my joy again ❤️❤️‍🔥 see you guys on a track really soon 🥹" wrote Anna Hall.

She added:

"Lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September 🤞🏽lets make some magic."

Her boyfriend showcased his love and support by commenting two emoticons in the comment section that read:

"💪🏿❤️"

Anna Hall made her relationship public with the NFL player back in November 2024 by sharing updates with him on her Instagram handle.

