Anna Hall shares highlights of recents times including meeting Lionel Messi with boyfriend Darius Slayton to tough track workouts

Anna Hall recently gave her fans a few glimpses of her life, including meeting the football great Lionel Messi during the Super Bowl weekend. Hall is now one of the best heptathletes in the circuit, having competed at the 2024 Paris Games.

She recently shared a few glimpses of her life on Instagram, which saw the American athlete undergoing an intense training regime for the upcoming season. Hall shared videos of her training for hurdles and shotput. She also posed for a selfie during one of her gym sessions, donning an Adidas outfit. The World Championships medalist is currently training under coach Mellanee Welty at James G. Pressly Stadium at the University of Florida, which she represented in 2021-22.

The Olympian made an appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl along with her boyfriend. While Hall was seen rocking an off-shoulder brown gown paired with sparkly jewelry, her boyfriend, Darius Slayton, complemented her look with a brown suit. At the Super Bowl, she was seen posing for an Adidas photoshoot alongside football great Lionel Messi. She also shared an unforgettable moment with the Inter Miami forward at the Super Bowl party with Slayton.

In one of the pictures, she was seen sporting a sleek Adidas outfit, including a closed-collar peach crop top and skirt. In one of the pictures Hall and Slayton were seen donning Adidas outfits. While Hall was wearing a light brown tracksuit with a giant neckpiece of the brand's symbol, her boyfriend opted for a plain white t-shirt and shorts look. Sharing the pictures, Hall wrote:

"Been a sec. A lil catch up dump 🫶🏽"

Anna Hall rocks a personalized Adidas jacket featuring her dog's paw

Anna Hall at the Sports Illustrated's SI The Party in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the recent glimpses shared by Anna Hall, the Olympian was seen flaunting her personalized Adidas jacket that featured her pet dog Cross' paw. The jacket also featured a Florida Gators symbol.

A symbol of the track was printed on the back of the jacket. Hall was seen flaunting her jacket in one of her Instagram stories and stated that the apparel also features her lucky number.

Sharing the video of her personalized jacket, she wrote:

"This custom jacket from my Adidas family with a patch for Cross, a Gator, my lucky number, track lanes on the back, and more."

"So so thoughtful," she added.

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

Anna Hall will be seen kicking off her 2025 season at the Florida Relays on April 4 and 5, followed by the Tom Jones Invitational on April 18 and 19.

