Anna Hall reveals brutal training track session with a new personal best amid track season

Anna Hall recently shared a few glimpses from her latest training session while preparing for the 2025 track and field season. Hall is one of the best heptathletes at the moment and competed at the 2024 Paris Games.

However, at the Paris Games, the American heptathlete faced a major setback after settling in fifth place. The 24-year-old is now gearing up for the upcoming season while giving her best on the training ground. She recently shared a few glimpses of her training session where she recorded her personal best time in the 600m at 1:27.01.

The Olympian expressed her feelings about the intense training session by writing,

"600m time trial today. Raise your hand if you are scared," Hall wrote while adding an emoji with raised hands.

"It's actually not a time trial at all lol. I just have some sprints and 4x600 coming thru the 400 sub 58," she added. "But one hard rep of anything = time trial."

Hall further shared her feelings following the brutal 600m workout and informed us about her personal best performance while taking a hilarious take on her exhaustion.

"Spain without S," she wrote. "I'm so happy to be done and now get to freshen my legs up I could cry."

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story.

The Olympian also had a hilarious take on her coach, Mellanee Welty, about the personal best time of 1:27.01 she registered, writing:

"This is a proof coach Welty is a hater bc a nice coach would have given me 1:26.99."

Screenshot of Hall's' Instagram stories.

Anna Hall expresses her joy as she gears up for the 2025 track and field season

Anna Hall at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials. (Photo by Getty Images)

Anna Hall recently shared her feelings while training for the upcoming track and field season. She will be seen competing at the Florida Relays on April 4 and 5, followed by Tom Jones on April 18 and 19, 2025.

The Olympian will then make an appearance at the Michael Johnson brainchild event, Grand Slam Track, in the first week of May. She also shared her goal of competing at the 2025 World Championships to be held in September. Showing optimism and expressing her love for the sport, she wrote:

"Finding my joy again ❤️❤️‍🔥 see you guys on a track really soon 🥹. Lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September 🤞🏽 Lets make some magic."

Anna Hall secured a bronze and silver medal in the heptathlon event at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, respectively.

