"Night at NFL Honors"- Anna Hall shares adorable glimpses with boyfriend Darius Slayton as they make joint appearance at the Mega event

Anna Hall recently shared a sneak peek of her appearance at the NFL Honors with her boyfriend, Darius Slayton. The latter is a star wide receiver for the NFL team, New York Giants.

Hall concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, which did not pan out as expected. She is currently in her off-season, gearing up for the upcoming 2025 track season. Amid this, the heptathlete made her relationship public with her new boyfriend, Slayton, and frequently shares updates with him.

She recently visited the NFL Honors night with him and shared several glimpses of the same on her Instagram story. In the first one, she shared an adorable picture of them holding hands and wrote:

"A night at NFL honors celebrating @slimslay_81 (Darius Slayton) on deck."

Hall's Instagram story

In the next story, she shared a picture of Slayton speaking to GQ Sports.

Hall's Instagram story

In the third and last Instagram story, she shared a picture of them posing on the event's red carpet.

Hall's Instagram story

Anna Hall announced her relationship with the NFL star in November 2024. The track star chose a subtle way, by sharing a cute picture with him amid a ten-picture post on Instagram.

Following this, she has been frequently sharing updates on the quality time they spend together. Hall recently shared pictures on her Instagram story, showcasing a cozy pizza night with him and her pet.

Anna Hall opened up about her Paris Olympics campaign

Anna Hall at the Olympic Games- Source: Getty

Anna Hall's Paris Olympics campaign did not end on a happy note as she fell short of attaining a podium finish in the event. Days after this upset, she opened up about her experience at the Summer Games in an interview with Athletics Weekly.

The 23-year-old showcased happiness for making the Olympic team after revealing that initially, she wasn't sure of making the team. However, she also said that she was disappointed in the way her campaign ended. (as quoted by Pulse Sports Kenya)

“There was a while there where I was even worried about getting to the Olympics. Super happy that we did. And I think as soon as I made the team a switch flipped, like okay how can we try to win. And obviously, that's a very aggressive goal," wrote Anna Hall.

Exuding pride in the way she competed in Paris, she added:

“I mean that was our expectation and I'm proud of the way I competed, disappointed with the situation. But those are the cards I was dealt. I was heartbroken about that part, but I know I did the best I could.”

She further added:

“I’m kind of torn between my own disappointment at not meeting my own expectations, but being proud of the year that we had and the work that we put in. So yeah, kind of getting torn back and forth between the two, but I'll process it all soon.”

Anna Hall recently shared a glimpse of her intense training for the upcoming 2025 track season.

