Jena Sims sweats it out in intense workout video post 2025 SI Swimsuit launch

Jena Sims took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (May 15) to reshare her workout video posted by her trainer, Olivia Figueroa. Popular golfer Brooks Koepka's wife is a fitness enthusiast and her workouts generally feature gym training and yoga, snippets of which she often shares with her fans on social media.
In her latest Instagram story video, the social media personality could be seen doing semi-lunge medicine ball twists in the gym. She sported a black sports bra and full tights co-ord set. The model had tied her blonde hair in a top bun and looked concentrated during her workout session.
Meanwhile, Jena Sims was in Bermuda earlier this year for a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The iconic brand recently launched its 2025 edition and Sims featured heavily in the issue.
This is the Sims' second year with the brand. She was the co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search and did her first photoshoot with SI Swimsuit in Mexico the following year, only a few months after giving birth to her and Brooks Koepka's son, Crew.
"I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life" - Jena Sims
Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, recently shared pictures from the SI Swimsuit 2025 photoshoot on her Instagram. She could be seen posing in different swimwear at stunning beach locations.
The eight-photo carousel post was headlined by a snap of her smiling into the camera. She wrote a heartfelt note highlighting the preparation she put in for her second year with the brand and her appreciation for her fellow SI Swimsuit models. Sims also mentioned how "happy, settled and confident" she felt in her life. She wrote in the caption:
"I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. SI Swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you MJ Day and the SI Swimsuit team."
Several other personalities from the sporting, modelling and social media world were also featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue such as Nelly Korda, Anna Hall, Gabby Thomas, Ilona Maher, Suni Lee, Brooks Nader, Ellie Thumann etc.
The cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was graced by actress Salma Hayek, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Jordan Chiles, model Lauren Chan and gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne.