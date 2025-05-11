Jena Sims thanks Crew Koepka on Mother’s Day

Jena Sims shared a heartfelt wish for her son, Crew, on Mother's Day 2025. She shared an Instagram story on May 11, posting a picture of her son. Crew Sims Koepka arrived six weeks premature on July 27, 2023. Sims has revealed on several occasions that her water broke just minutes after she returned home from the gym.

Because of Crew's breech position, a cesarean section was necessary. Although Crew was admitted to the NICU for further care, he was born healthy, breathing on his own. Now, the proud mother has cherished this journey through her Mother's Day post, writing:

"Thnx for making me a mama💙"

Jena Sims's Instagram story

In the shared image, Crew is seen wearing a white t-shirt and green shorts, paired with blue shoes. He is seen walking on the beach, facing the ocean, while his hair is flowing in the air. Apart from that, in February 2025, Sims shared a significant milestone on their son Crew's health.

Born six weeks prematurely, Crew faced challenges including flat head syndrome, needing the use of a corrective helmet for over a year. Sims took to Instagram to announce the end of Crew's helmet therapy. She shared an image of Crew adorned with a tiny graduation cap in a sea-themed backdrop, captioning it:

"Crew is finally got his turn!"

Sims further explained that Crew had torticollis and neck symmetry. She clarified that these issues began in utero and were not created by his premature birth. Sims emphasized the importance of the treatment, noting improvements in Crew's ear symmetry and head shape. Moreover, yesterday, Jena Sims shared another video of her son Crew, trying his hand at baseball.

Jena Sims shared an adorable moment of her son Crew playing baseball

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared an adorable video of their son, Crew, on Saturday (May 10). In an Instagram story, the toddler can be seen playing with a soft toy ball using his left hand. Sims captioned the story:

"Got a left-hander in the house."

Apart from that, on the work front, Brooks Koepka is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 PGA Championship starting on May 15 at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina. Koepka missed the cut at the Masters 2025 and had a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Singapore this year.

The three-time PGA Championship winner will battle against golf's biggest names, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose. Added to that, here's the list of all the LIV Golf events Koepka has performed this season:

Riyadh (Feb 6–8) – Tied 33rd, score: -5

– Tied 33rd, score: -5 Adelaide (Feb 14–16) – Tied 7th, score: -6

– Tied 7th, score: -6 Hong Kong (Mar 7–9) – Tied 35th, score: -5

– Tied 35th, score: -5 Singapore (Mar 14–16) – 2nd place, score: -12

– 2nd place, score: -12 Miami (Apr 4–6) – Tied 18th, score: +4

– Tied 18th, score: +4 Mexico City (Apr 25–27) – Tied 30th, score: +1

– Tied 30th, score: +1 Korea (May 2–4) – Tied 17th, score: -5

