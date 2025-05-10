Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares adorable video of their 'left-hander' son pitching baseball

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared an adorable video of their son Crew playing with a ball on her Instagram story on Saturday. Crew can be seen playing with a soft toy ball, and interestingly, was using his left hand.

Sims is quite active on Instagram and shares regular updates about her day-to-day life. Recently, she shared an interesting update about her son, Crew, picking up a different sport from his dad, Brooks Koepka.

Although Crew is only a year old and was probably just playing with a ball, and has nothing to do with picking his favourite sport, Jena Sims shared this video for fun. She wrote:

"Got a left-hander in the house ⚾⚾⚾⚾"

A still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story on May 10, 2025 - Image via Instagram @jenasims

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka married his girlfriend, Jena Sims, who is an actress, model, and influencer, in 2022. The couple had their first child, Crew, in July 2023.

Even though Jena Sims is quite active and shares regular updates about her son, her husband, Brooks Koepka, is quite the opposite. He rarely shares non-golfing posts and is currently preparing himself for the upcoming major tournament.

When will Brooks Koepka play next?

Brooks Koepka is all set to compete next week at the 2025 PGA Championship. The second major of the season is all set to begin on May 15 at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina.

Koepka has won the PGA Championship thrice in his career, with victories in 2018, 2019, and 2023. He is a five-time major championship winner and will be looking to register his sixth major event of his career after a disappointing result at the 2025 Masters.

However, he will face strenuous competition from prominent names like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, etc, at Quail Hollow.

Coming into the PGA Championship, Koepka hasn't had a prominent 2025 season on LIV Golf so far. His best finish this year came in LIV Golf Singapore, where he finished runner-up in March.

However, apart from that, Koepka hasn't been able to showcase consistency with his game. In the 2025 Masters, the five-time major championship winner missed the cut and couldn't make it to the weekend.

So it will be interesting to see how he prepares and returns to the 2025 PGA Championship next week.

Here's how Brooks Koepka has performed in all the LIV Golf events this season.

Riyadh (Feb 6–8) – Tied 33rd, score: -5

– Tied 33rd, score: -5 Adelaide (Feb 14–16) – Tied 7th, score: -6

– Tied 7th, score: -6 Hong Kong (Mar 7–9) – Tied 35th, score: -5

– Tied 35th, score: -5 Singapore (Mar 14–16) – 2nd place, score: -12

– 2nd place, score: -12 Miami (Apr 4–6) – Tied 18th, score: +4

– Tied 18th, score: +4 Mexico City (Apr 25–27) – Tied 30th, score: +1

– Tied 30th, score: +1 Korea (May 2–4) – Tied 17th, score: -5

