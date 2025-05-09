Gabby Thomas shares a hilarious glimpse of her training session shenanigans as she gears up for Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

Gabby Thomas recently invited fans behind-the-scenes into her training sessions. The Olympic champion shared a hilarious glimpse of her on-track shenanigans as she gears up for Grand Slam Track Philadelphia.

Thomas has established herself as one of the best sprinters in the world in recent years. In 2024, the American claimed three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, becoming the only track and field athlete to achieve this feat.

Now, Thomas is gearing up for what promises to be a similarly impressive 2025. The American has already delivered several exciting results this year, including winning the 200m titles at Grand Slam Track Kingston and Miami. As she prepares for GST Philadelphia, Gabby Thomas recently gave fans a hilarious insight into her training.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a video of her and her training partners rolling into the frame, writing,

“No why are we so funny @tbbtc_baileygroup.”

Via @gabbythomas on Instagram

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia is scheduled to take place between May 30 and June 1 at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia. Thomas will compete in the event as a ‘racer’ but is yet to announce which event group she will participate in.

Gabby Thomas reflects on her performance at Grand Slam Track Miami

Thomas at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas opened her season at Grand Slam Track Kingston in April. At the meet, she clinched the 200m title and finished second in the 400m race to be crowned ‘Slam champion' in the long sprints event group.

A month later, Thomas competed in the short sprints event group at Grand Slam Track Miami. While the American was able to win her speciality event, the 200m, a fourth place finish in the 400m placed the slam champion honor out of her reach.

Reflecting on her campaigns in Miami, Thomas wrote on Instagram,

“What a Slam!!! Moved to the short sprints this time and got a win in my marquee event (200m)...but not quite the overall finish I had hoped for. Heading back to Texas with some things to work on. So so grateful for everyone who continues to support me, and I'm feeling soo good about this season ahead.”

Up next, Gabby Thomas will compete in the remaining two meets of Grand Slam Track, which will take place in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. The American will then race at the USA Championships, before heading to the World Championships in hunt of her maiden individual title at the event.

