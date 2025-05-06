Gabby Thomas shares Zendaya anecdote that made her Met Gala evening

American track athlete Gabby Thomas shared one of the major highlights from her time at the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet event in New York. Thomas attended the event in a red gown, bearing off-shoulder details.

Thomas's style during the event has been appreciated by several top stars, such as Katie Moon. However, the track athlete's major conclusion from the Met Gala 2025 was not related to her fashion choices, rather a misunderstanding took place around her on the red carpet.

The 200m Olympic champion shared a post on her X handle where she revealed that she was misunderstood as Hollywood actress Zendaya, which was one of the major moments for her from this event. She wrote:

"Somebody mistook me for Zendaya last night so that was the highlight of my evening."

Notably, Zendaya was one of the major attendees in the star-studded event on Sunday (May 4). She was seen in an all-white avatar, comprising a white coat, long pants and a hat.

Gabby Thomas comments on her performance at the Miami Grand Slam Track meet

Gabby Thomas (Image via: Getty)

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts after her performance at the GST Miami. After securing a victory in the long sprints bracket in Kingston, Thomas shifted back to the short sprints category and raced in the 100m and 200m distances.

She finished fourth over the 100m distance but came back stronger to win her specialty 200m event, eventually finishing second in the bracket behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Speaking about her performance, Thomas said she was very disappointed with the results but was keeping her head high. She said (via Citius Meg, 00:07 onwards):

"I'm definitely a little disappointed. I didn't come with it yesterday and that's what happens if you don't bring it each day, but at the end of the day, you can't be mad when you're competing against the fastest and the best of the best. So, I'll hold my head high and I'll take that with me."

Thomas added that she was able to come back after the 100m disappointment as she remarked:

"I think coming off a disappointment yesterday, I got it together and I got my mental back together for today."

During the conversation, Gabby Thomas also had some kind words for Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who won the short sprints category in Miami. Jefferson-Wooden won the 100m race and concluded with a 3rd place finish in the 200m event.

