Gabby Thomas' red gown appearance at Met Gala draws reactions from Chari Hawkins, Katie Moon & others

USA's Chari Hawkins and Katie Moon along with other athletes shared their reactions online to Olympian Gabby Thomas's stunning look at the 2025 Met Gala. The Met Gala is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious fashion events, with many of the world's public figures attending the event each year. Thomas stunned in a red outfit at the Gala, alongside many other famous celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya and Rihanna.

Gabby Thomas is regarded as one of the finest track and field athletes in the world right now and most recently competed at the Grand Slam Track in Miami where she won the 200m event. Thomas won three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, including one in the 200m event. The American first made her breakthrough at Harvard University, where she competed for them in track and field. She won the NCAA 200m indoor title in 2018.

Thomas shared a post on Instagram of her at the Met Gala and shared the images in a collab with the official Athlos account. They wrote:

"Gold at the Gala. Gabby Thomas radiates Excellence at the Met Gala 🤩,"

The post gathered many reactions from the athletics community, including Chari Hawkins who competes in events such as the heptathlon and pentathlon. She commented:

"GABBBYYYYYYYY👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍,"

Still taken from Thomas' Instagram (Source: @gabbythomas/Instagram)

American pole vaulter Katie Moon also shared her appreciation for Thomas, writing:

"Gorgeous!!!"

Still taken from Thomas' Instagram (Source: @gabbythomas/Instagram)

Tia Jones, who specializes in the 100m hurdles, commented on the post as well, stating:

"Wow😍😍😍"

Still taken from Thomas' Instagram (Source: @gabbythomas/Instagram)

Gabby Thomas stunned at the Met Gala, which was hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour alongside co-chairs such as Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and A$AP Rocky.

Gabby Thomas says makeup and skincare allow her to express herself in a different way

Gabby Thomas at the Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

American track star Gabby Thomas has revealed that some of her newest interests, such as makeup and skincare, have allowed her to express herself in different ways. Thomas has worked in the area of fashion and beauty before, once featuring on an issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Thomas discussed her life post the Paris Olympics and spoke about how important makeup and skincare is to her.

"My makeup and skincare. I think I’m probably gonna start making some TikToks on it, too. It’s such a different way to express yourself. A big part of my job with running is how we express ourselves on the track and and how we style our uniforms, our hair, and our nails. I’m excited to expand on that and express myself even more and do looks that aren’t just athleisure and tailored to sport."

At the Met Gala, Gabby Thomas wore a red off-the-shoulder gown dripping with beads, followed by a beauty look by Charlotte Tilbury.

