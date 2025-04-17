Gabby Thomas shows off new hairstyle after victorious season debut

Gabby Thomas is one of the household faces of the track and field community, having won several Olympic and World Championship medals. The American is gearing up for her next race of the 2025 season and recently shared a glimpse of her new hairstyle.

Thomas started her 2025 season by competing at the Texas Relays in Austin on March 29. She represented Team Red in the women's 4x100m invitational and bagged the victory against Masai Russell's Team Blue by clocking 41.74s. Days after this, she participated in the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track, competing in the 200m and 400m races.

She secured the $100,000 prize money after winning the 200m dash by recording 22.62s. Along with this, she also earned a second-place finish in the 400m dash after clocking 49.14s. Following these impressive performances, Thomas is preparing for her next event, and amid this, she gave a sneak peek of her new hairstyle.

She uploaded a video on her Instagram story, showcasing her new long and wavy mocha brown-colored hair.

Thomas’ Instagram story (@gabbythomas)

Gabby Thomas had an incredible 2024, having delivered impressive performances at the Paris Olympics. She solidified her place in the track and field community by clinching three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay races in the Summer Games.

Gabby Thomas gave valuable lessons to young fans

After her success at the Grand Slam Track, Gabby Thomas shared a valuable message for the youngsters. Alexis Ohanian's Athlos meet shared a video on its Instagram handle, where the American inspired the young generation to achieve huge goals and dream big. She motivated them to believe in themselves and come out of their comfort zone.

"To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away," Gabby Thomas said.

"Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. be bold. be brave and dream big," she added.

Gabby Thomas is now expected to compete in the next stop of the Grand Slam Track, which is scheduled to take place from May 2-4 at the Ansin Sports Complex, Miami.

