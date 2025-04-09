"Don’t hold back"- Gabby Thomas shares valuable message to young fans 

Gabby Thomas shared an inspirational message for young fans after her recent success in the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track. The American athlete urged fans to dream big and expressed how every dream is valid.

The 28-year-old was one of the most successful American track stars at the Paris Olympics, clinching three gold medals. Her incredible performances, along with her strong determination, became an inspiration to aspiring athletes and youngsters.

She recently shared her thoughts on dreaming big and achieving huge goals via a video posted by Athlos on Instagram. The American athlete revealed that having big goals can often be scary, but one must persevere and strive tirelessly to reach a particular milestone, which may often lead to pushing one's limits. Gabby Thomas urged youngsters to be undeterred by big goals and shared how they can create a huge impact on the upcoming generation by inspiring others.

"To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away," she said.

"Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. be bold. be brave and dream big," she added.

The video features snippets of Gabby Thomas' life, from her childhood to winning competitions in the professional track circuit.

Gabby Thomas' message to her younger self

Gabby Thomas speaks at The Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas opened up about a piece of advice she would give her younger self in a message with ESPN's Sports Center in March 2025. The American athlete spoke about the importance of surrounding herself with the right people who would push and motivate her to be better with every day.

Moreover, she expressed how being outside comfort zone every time can be miraculous as it becomes a habit and, in turn, a superpower.

"Advice/inspiration that I would give my younger self - don't be afraid to surround yourself with people who uplift and push you. Being outside your comfort zone and rising to every occasion will become your super power. Embrace it, appreciate it, and grow from it. Coaches, mentors, and teammates who challenge you will motivate you to achieve things you never would've imagined," she wrote.

Furthermore, she shared the importance of being advised by the right people, like coaches and teammates, who would play an integral role in achieving success.

