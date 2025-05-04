Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known after narrowly missing top spot at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Gabby Thomas opened up after finishing second in the short sprints race group at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami. After switching from the long sprints group in Kingston, Thomas narrowly missed out on the topmost podium spot, finishing second overall with 17 points, just behind leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who secured 18 points.

Although the three-time Olympic gold medalist impressed in her new group with a victory in the 200m and a wind-assisted 10.97s in the 100m to place fourth, she ultimately fell short of winning the overall group title.

Following her performance at the second meet of the 2025 Grand Slam Track League, Gabby Thomas reflected on the outing, expressing pride in her efforts but also some disappointment at not finishing the way she had hoped. Sharing it on her Instagram, she said, adding:

“What a Slam!!! Moved to the short sprints this time and got a win in my marquee event (200m)…but not quite the overall finish I had hoped for. Heading back to Texas with some things to work on. So so grateful for everyone who continues to support me, and I’m feeling soo good.”

After Thomas' reflective post, Tia Jones, Junelle Bromfield, Morolake Akinosun, Bianca Stubler, and her fiancé Spencer McManes’ mother, Lori, were among those who expressed their support for the American sprint star. Notably, she took home a cash prize of $50,000 for the performance.

The next Grand Slam Track meet is scheduled between May 30 and June 1 in Philadelphia, where Thomas is set to compete.

Gabby Thomas celebrates her victory at Grand Slam Track win in Kingston

Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning 200m Olympic title at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty Images

Gabby Thomas shared her thoughts with fans and followers following her remarkable victory at the inaugural Grand Slam Track Meet in Kingston, Jamaica. She informed her followers of her impressive win, with a top placement in her signature 200m and a second-place finish in the highly competitive 400m. She captioned her post, stating:

“My first @grandslamtrack title!!! Women’s long sprints champ 🏆1st place in the 200m with 22.62, 2nd place in the 400m with 49.14. See y’all in Miami 🫶🏽”

While Thomas was a major favorite to win the 200m, her performance in the 400m was equally impressive as she defeated the Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino (49.35s) to finish second, just behind Salwa Eid Naser (48.67s), producing a major upset and earning $100,000 in prize money.

