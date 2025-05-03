Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known on emotional support after Grand Slam Track defeat

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about receiving emotional support after competing at the second stop of the Grand Slam Track League. The event commenced on May 2 and will conclude on May 4 at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar.
Thomas dominated the long sprint events in the first stop of the competition in Kingston; however, the second stop in Miami did not pan out as expected for her. She ran in the 100m, where she couldn't solidify her position in the dash, having earned a fourth place finish after recording a time of 10.97s. The first three places were claimed by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tamari Davis, and Favour Ofili, respectively.
Shortly after this defeat, Thomas made her feelings known about receiving support in an adorable way. She reposted a video by Grand Slam Track on X, where she was seen playing with a pug named Rico and spoke about being emotionally supported by pets in the caption. She wrote:
"We need emotional support pugs at every meet🥹🫶🏻"
The first stop of GST took place from April 4-6, 2025, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Here, Thomas proved her billing in the long sprints event group, as she stood atop the podium in the women's 200m dash, clocking 22.62s. Along with this, Thomas also won a silver medal in the 400m dash.
Gabby Thomas shared a message ahead of competing in the short sprints at Miami
Ahead of competing in Miami, Gabby Thomas sat down for a conversation with Citius Mag, where she shared a strong message about competing in the short sprint events at the second stop of the Grand Slam Track meet. She revealed that although she was nervous while competing in the first stop of the event, she was ecstatic with her results.
Along with this, she shared her aim of producing similar dominance in the short spring events.
“When I did the Long Sprints category last Slam, I was a little nervous because I knew I was challenging myself and racing against the best of the best in the quarter. I’m really happy with what happened with that," said Gabby Thomas.
"I think I didn't surprise myself, but I definitely proved to myself and the world that I was capable of being in that category, and I intend to do the same thing in the short sprints category," she added.
Gabby Thomas recently released her 2025 track season schedule. The 3 time Olympic gold medallist will be seen competing in various events this season, including all the stops of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track event, USA Championships, and the Athlos NYC meet.