Gabby Thomas announces the first race of her 2025 season

Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas has announced her first race of the 2025 season, along with a tentative schedule for her participation in events throughout the year. The American athlete is set to make her season debut at the Texas Relays in Austin on March 29, 2025.

Thomas displayed her dominance in the previous track season as she went on to win three gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Her performance in the women's 200m finals earned her great praise from fans and enthusiasts, as she defeated 100m Olympic Champion Julien Alfred with a lead to clinch the gold medal.

The 28-year-old then went on to participate in the inagural edition of Alexis Ohanian's all-women track meet 'Athlos' in New York City and finished second. Notably, Thomas shared that she was elated to be a part of an event that would help to bring about a change in the women's sports space as well as promote track as a whole.

Since then, Thomas has been enjoying her off-season as well as preparing for her upcoming races. She often shares glimpses of her fun training sessions with fans on Instagram and recently posted an update about her season debut as well as a roster of the races that she would be particpating in 2025.

Here's a look at Thomas' tentative schedule:

March 29, 2025 - Texas Relays

April 4-5. 2025 - Grand Slam Track | Kingston

May 2-4, 2025. - Grand Slam Track | Miami

May 31- June 1, 2025 - Grand Slam Track | Philadelphia

June 28 -29, 2025 - Grand Slam Track | Los Angeles

July 31 - August 3, 2025 - USA National Championships | Eugene

October 10, 2025 - Athlos | NYC

This is a tentative schedule and more races may be added in the future.

Gabby Thomas on her decison to compete in Grand Slam Track

Gabby Thomas speaks at The Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about her decision to join Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in an on track interview. The American athlete expressed that the inaugural edition of the event would give track a huge platform and promote the sport among the masess.

Moreover, she expressed her excitement to compete against some of the best athletes in the world and continue to push her limits.

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," she said.

Furthermore, she hoped that the event elevates the sport to a larger audience and pioneers a change in the entire track space.

