Gabby Thomas shares harsh reality of track and field as she opens up about spending almost $100,000 for preparing for the Olympics 

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about the harsh reality of track and field in her latest podcast appearance. The Olympic gold medalist revealed how track as a sport is very different as compared to other sports as it doesn't have a league where athletes receive a salary after they turn professional.

The American athlete shared that upon turning professional, she spent nearly $100,000 preparing for her debut appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, including various expenses from coaching fees to travel. Even though Thomas had sponsors immediately after graduating, she expressed concerns for upcoming athletes aiming to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

There have been multiple discussions about the fact that track athletes are underpaid, which makes it very difficult to for them to sustain. Legendary athlete Michael Johnson and the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian have launched their own track leagues in an attempt to pioneer change in the sport.

Gabby Thomas spoke about her experience as a track athlete in the latest episode of the 'Networth and Chill' podcast.

"At the professional level, that journey to my first Olympics in Tokyo, I had to invest somewhere between 50,000 to 100,000 dollars. You have to pay the coach, you have to pay your agent, you have to pay for your travel to meets, massage therapists, access to weight lifting facility. Thankfully, I had sponsors by the time that I graduated. Once you're a professional runner there is no league that you are going into where you get a salary," she said.

"Anyone can say that they are professional runners. You could go for a jog and say that you're training for the Olympics and call yourself a professional runner to be honest," she added.

Gabby Thomas on joining Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Gabby Thomas at the TIME Impact Dinner: The Closers - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke to Flo Track about her decision to be a part of the Inaugural edition of the legendary athlete Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. The American athlete revealed that she wanted to continue to compete against some of the best athletes in the world after the Paris Olympics. She also expressed how the event will give the sport an amazing platform and help in its promotion among the masses.

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," she said.

"Grand Slam Track allows us that chance in 2025. Michael’s vision is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to give the millions of track fans around the world even more chances to watch us compete. I look forward to seeing all of our fans at the four Slams next year," she added.

Thomas expressed her excitement for being a part of a change in the track space and hoped to witness the sport grow among the masses.

