Gabby Thomas sends strong-worded message on her short sprints participation ahead of Miami Grand Slam Track

Gabby Thomas conveyed her intention of executing a remarkable performance in short sprints ahead of her second appearance at the Grand Slam Track. She has set her sights on dominating the short sprints events in Miami after an impressive long sprints performance at Kingston.

At the first stop of the debut edition, Thomas topped the 200m event, the first-ever race of the circuit, in 22.62 seconds. Further, she also executed a stunning race in the 400m by following Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser, who posted 48.67 seconds. Thomas surpassed her personal best of 49.68 seconds from 2023 by clocking 49.14 seconds.

Ahead of her appearance after the maiden win, Thomas stated that although she was nervous during her last Grand Slam Track event, she is happy with the results and aims to repeat the feat.

“When I did the Long Sprints category last Slam, I was a little nervous because I knew I was challenging myself and racing against the best of the best in the quarter. I’m really happy with what happened with that.”

She added:

"I think I didn't surprise myself, but I definitely proved to myself and the world that I was capable of being in that category, and I intend to do the same thing in the short sprints category."

Gabby Thomas releases her 2025 outdoor season schedule

Gabby Thomas of the United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas will be seen competing in multiple events in 2025 following her incredible performance at the Paris Games last year, where she won three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay events. Following her appearances at the Kingston and Miami Grand Slam Track editions, she will be seen competing at the Philadelphia stop.

The events in Philadelphia will be held from May 31 to June 1, 2025, at Franklin Field. This appearance will be followed by another Grand Slam Track edition at Drake Stadium in Los Angeles on June 28 and 29, 2025. She will next compete at the 2025 USA Athletics Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene from July 31 to August 3, 2025. The Championships will serve as the qualifying event for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in September in Tokyo, Japan.

The multiple-time Olympic medalist will also participate in the second edition of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's track and field event, the Athlos NYC. Gabby Thomas competed in the 200m at the debut edition of Athlos NYC in 2024 and secured second place after following Brittany Brown.

