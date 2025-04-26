Gabby Thomas makes feelings known after running her fastest 100m in 3 years 

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts after running her fastest 100m race in 3 years. The American athlete clocked 11.02s to win the 100m at the Texas Invitational.

After emerging as one of the best US track athletes at the Paris Olympics with three gold medals under her belt, Gabby Thomas kickstarted her 2025 season at the Texas Relays and competed in the women's 4x100m relay. A week later, she competed in the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's track meet, 'Grand Slam Track', and won the women's 200m as well as finished second in the 400m. She won a massive paycheck of $100,000 after having the most points in her pool of athletes.

Thomas then made a surprise appearance in the Texas Invitational on April 25, 2025, and competed in the women's 100m. She clocked 11.02s, her best performance since 2022 in the 100m event, to win the title. Moreover, the performance was just short of her personal best in the 100m, which stands at 11.00s as per the official records by World Athletics.

The Olympic gold medalist expressed her thoughts on Instagram after her impressive performance in her first individual 100m race of the season. According to Gabby Thomas, it was one of her best-executed races in the 100m. She exuded excitement to compete in the upcoming edition of the Grand Slam Track scheduled on May 2, 2025.

" Little warm up today!! I think one of my best executed 100s. See yall in Miami next week," she wrote.

Gabby Thomas reacts to her 100m performance | Instagram@gabbythomas

Gabby Thomas opens up about competing after winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics

Thomas at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about competing after winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics in an interview with Time Magazine. The American athlete expressed that winning the Olympic gold medal has helped her to develop a lot of confidence however, it also adds a lot of pressure to perform at her best every time that she steps on the track.

Moreover, she opened up about competing in the upcoming Olympic games in LA and successfully defending her Olympic title.

“The gold medals, while they do add pressure, have given me a lot of confidence, have truly showed me what I'm capable of. So, I'm definitely looking forward to the next couple of years. The fact that LA 2028 is in America, in my home country, I just don't think it could be wrapped more beautifully for me,” she said.

Gabby Thomas will be aiming to win her first individual World Championship medal later this year against a highly competitive line-up, which may include some of the fastest athletes in the world like Julien Alfred, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, among others.

